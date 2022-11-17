Sales in the U.S. Nerve Repair Market are slated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. China to Contribute Nearly 2/5th of Sales in the Global Nerve Repair Market. Government initiatives to promote awareness over nerve disorders, use of advanced therapies, and presence of reimbursement, are some of the key trends in this market

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global nerve repair market is anticipated to showcase an impressive growth outlook for the market over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach US$ 242.8 Mn in 2022 and is projected to surpass a valuation of around US$ 771.6 Mn in 2032. According to the estimations conducted by Future Market Insights, the global nerve repair market generated a total CAGR of 42.2% in 2021 in terms of product type. The growth in the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses all over the world.

According to Future Market Insights, the nerve repair market was approximately 3.1% of the overall US$ 7.0 Bn of the global nerve repair and regeneration market in 2021. Sales in the nerve repair market expanded at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2015 and 2021. However, growth in the market is predicted to surge by 3.5x through 2022 & beyond. According to the reports of the Pan American Health Organization in 2019, neurological conditions accounted for around 32.9 deaths per 100,000 populations, out of which 33.1 deaths per 100,000 populations in men and 32.2 deaths per 100,000 populations in women.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2680

Due to the cases of several chronic nervous systems such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease rising, the demand for nerve repair products is also predicted to burgeon over the forecast period. In addition to that, growth in the market is predicted to accelerate on the back of technological advancements in neurological treatments. According to recent studies, a significant rise in cases of nerve damage has been witnessed in developed countries, fueling the demand in the market. As per the American Society for Peripheral Nerve, an average of 1.2 million procedures are performed alone in the U.S.,

Key Takeaways

Prominent market players in the global nerve repair market are keeping an eye on the East and South Asia markets in order to capitalize on the growing demand for neurological products combined with rising awareness in countries including India, China, and Japan. The key players are also tapping into the markets of Mexico, Indonesia, and other Middle Eastern nations. This is also expected to fuel the demand in the nerve repair market.

In addition, prominent producers in the market are investing heavily in streamlining their R&D and improving production for nerve repair products. Owing to the cost-effectiveness achieved by outsourcing their manufacturing capabilities, CDMOs will likely anticipate a profitable decade.

When there is a damaged nerve, it can lead to serious motor and sensory issues that are expected to ache and cause the appendages to malfunction. Therefore, health professionals employing biomaterials in the nerve repair process are included in products for nerve repair. The autograft is the gold standard for nerve repair procedures, although the specifics of the procedure are determined by the type and severity of the nerve injury.

Technologically advanced nerve repair therapies are utilized to efficiently treat damage brought on by trauma and several other factors, which is known as a key factor responsible for influencing the market. Adult stem cells can easily be extracted from adipose tissue, skin, and bone marrow, and are now being employed in many developed nations to repair and regenerate nerves.

Key players in the market are rising the manufacturing of nerve repair products as the prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe. Moreover, an increase in nerve repair expenditure is likely to drive sales in the nerve repair market over the forecast period (2022-2032).

An estimation of US$ 150 billion is predicted to have been spent on medical care for nerve injuries annually in the U.S. This showcases the expenditure on nerve repair, replacement, and regeneration due to a rise in cases of indications like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2680

Competitive Landscape

With the establishment of several key nerve repair production companies all over the world, the overall market is anticipated to be highly fragmented. In order to maintain a strong foothold over the entire industry, key players are increasing R&D efforts to expand their novel product portfolios. Various products are still in the pipeline stage as the companies are proceeding toward promoting regularization and licensing of these pipelined products after assessing their efficacy.

More Insights into the Nerve Repair Market

The U.S. held approximately 89.5% share in the global nerve repair market in 2021, opines FMI. Sales in the U.S. are slated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Nerve Repair Industry Research

By Product:

Nerve Wrap

Nerve Protector

Nerve Connector

Nerve Graft

By Nerve Repair:

Epineural Nerve Repair

Perineural Nerve Repair

Fascicular Nerve Repair

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For More Information @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nerve-repair-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Development and Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product USPs/features

4.2. Product Adoption Analysis by Region

4.3. Key Industry Developments

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Reimbursement Scenario

4.6. Promotional Strategies by Manufacturer

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2680

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Growth : High Flow Nasal Cannula Market sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 and 2030. The global high flow nasal cannula market is forecast to be worth US$ 17.7 Billion by 2030, up from US$ 7.37 Billion in 2022.

Orthopedic Braces and Support Market Demand : Orthopedic Braces and Support Market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.67 Bn by the end of 2024.

Manual Resuscitator Market Size : Manual Resuscitator Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 543.3 Mn in 2022 and increase to US$ 845.3 Mn by the end of 2030.

Compression Therapy Market Share : Compression Therapy Market is set to record a market value of US$ 3.01 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 4.59 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%, which indicates steady positive market growth for the forecast period (2022-2030).

Patient Identification Wristbands Market Outlook : Patient Identification Wristbands Market is set to experience a significant growth of 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 460.3 Mn as of 2022.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com