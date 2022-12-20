North America is the largest market for paper cone cups and the trend is expected to continue into the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights, the Europe is anticipated to witness growth at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, owing to the widespread utilization of Paper Cone Cup Market in France, Germany, and UK, coupled with legislation prohibiting the use of single-use plastics

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The paper cone cups market is experiencing a surge of growth predicted to reach an unprecedented US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032, fueled largely by increasing demand from the packaging industry across the globe. With sales projected at U$ 2.2B in 2022 and growing annually at an average rate of 4.75%, this emerging sector stands poised for incredible success over the next decade.

Paper cone cups are the perfect combination of convenience and sustainability. Featuring a tightly rolled rim for structural integrity, these single-use vessels can be used in vending machines or customized with vibrant multi-color images to provide essential branding information – all while maintaining their durability. With such appealing attributes, it’s no wonder that paper cone cups have become an international sensation responsible for boosting market growth worldwide

Paper cone cups are the perfect go-to for today’s on-the-go lifestyle. Whether you’re grabbing a quick drink at your local mall, watching a movie in theatres or taking some time to relax at recreational parks – these easy and hygienic cups offer convenience that is both safe and cost effective. The increasing demand coupled with the global spread of popular coffee chains like Starbucks and Costa Coffee have made paper cone cups one of the major drivers behind market growth.

By 2032, the paper cone cup market is expected to reach new heights due to a surge in their adoption for packaging food products. Consumer concern about waste generation and rising awareness of environmentally friendly materials will drive an increase in demand for these cups. Moreover, heightened environmental consciousness combined with consumers’ willingness to pursue eco-friendly options are likely encouraging greater utilization of paper cone cups worldwide during this period.

“Heightened demands from malls, theaters, recreational parks, and other similar institutions stimulate the global growth of the paper cone cups market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

• Stringent environmental regulations and demand for conventional paper cups may limit the growth of the paper cone cup market.

• Demand for eco-friendly packaging materials may strengthen market prospects for paper cone cups during the assessment period.

• The paper cone cups market in North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

• Europe’s paper cone cups market will register a high growth rate owing to a large-scale ban on the use of single-use plastic.

Competitive Landscape

Shield Emballeurs, AXIS VERSATILE SDN.BHD, ebul Packaging Pty Ltd, LONGYOUXIAN JINlONG PAPER CO., LTD., Kaily Packaging Pte Ltd, Tri Wall Pak. Pvt. Ltd and FORLIT, A.S., among others are some of the major players in the paper cone cups market profiled in the full version of the report.

Owing to the presence of a huge amount of market participants, the paper cone cup market is highly competitive. International players like DS Smith and Smurfit Kappa Group are accountable for a considerable portion of the market. Many market participants are, thus, focusing on strategic mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Paper Cone Cups Market

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the institutional and theater, and mall applications are anticipated to generate high demand for the overall paper cone cups market.

Based on region, the paper cone cups market in North America is expected to demonstrate impressive growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region is likely to record a CAGR of 3% owing to the rising environmental concerns. The expanding fast-food chains, particularly in the United States, a rise in the number of vending machines, and safety and hygiene issues associated with the use of plastic cups further promote the growth of the paper cone cups market during the forecast period.

Worldwide concern for the environment, the rapid development of cafes and fast-food chains, and elements of hygiene bolster the growth of the paper cone cups market during the projection period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Paper Cone Cup Industry Survey

Product:

Rolled Paper Cone Cup Rims

Straight Paper Cone Cup Rims

Funnel Paper Cone Cups

Capacity:

4 Oz Paper Cone Cups

4.5 Oz Paper Cone Cups

5 Oz Paper Cone Cups

Application:

Paper Cone Cups for Foodservice Outlets

Paper Cone Cups for Quick Service Restaurants

Paper Cone Cups for Cafes

Paper Cone Cups for Institutional Applications

Paper Cone Cups for Offices

Paper Cone Cups for Households

Paper Cone Cups for Theaters and Malls

Distribution Channel:

Paper Cone Cups Sales via Offline Channels

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Paper Cone Cups Sales via Online Channels

