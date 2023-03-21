Growing Demand for Sustainable and Environment-friendly Products in Automobile Industry Pushing Usage of Refinish Paints

Rockville , March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing demand for refinish paints from the aerospace and automotive sectors is generating lucrative opportunities for refinish paint manufacturers. Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, in its newly published research report, reveals that the global refinish paints market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The per capita income of people is increasing at a noticeable rate. Rising inclination for an improved standard of living is also leading to increased investment in luxury products. Thus, the rising per capita income of people is estimated to generate demand for refinish paints in the automobile industry.

There is a constant increase in the demand for regular maintenance of automobiles to retain the appearance and recover damages, which are caused due to external sources, including accidental damages, extreme temperatures, and others. The adoption of innovative technologies and rising accidents across developing economies are expected to generate lucrative opportunities in the target industry for market players.

Refinished paints ensure the protection of surfaces from U.V., scratches, radiation, rust, heat, stains, and others. Refinish paints protect surfaces from extensive environmental parameters. The constant growth in the automotive industry is attributed to the increasing production of automobiles around the world.

The presence of numerous refinish paint manufacturers across developing nations is projected to contribute to higher sales. Furthermore, the rising popularity of sustainable and environment-friendly paints in different categories, including furniture and automotive parts, is estimated to propel the demand for refinish paints across the globe. Thus, manufacturers are concentrating on manufacturing eco-friendly paints.

Water-borne paints are less toxic and less harmful compared to solvent-based paints. Thus, government bodies are emphasizing the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly products, which is predicted to open up new opportunities for players in the market over the coming years.

Volatility in prices of raw materials can lead to increased costs of final products, which is expected to limit the adoption of refinish paints among end users around the world. The environmental issues related to solvent-borne paints are also predicted to obstruct opportunities. A dearth of skilled professionals and stringent government regulations are expected to challenge the market growth over the forecasted period.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 14.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global refinish paints market is valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023.

Sales of refinish paints are projected to reach US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Worldwide demand for refinish paints is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The polyurethane segment is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of refinish paints in Canada are predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Demand for refinish paints in Germany is expected to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

“Rising utilization of refinished paints by automotive repair centers and body shops for the refinishing of vehicles is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Prominent suppliers of Refinish Paints include

Axalta Coating Systems

Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.

James Briggs Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Refinish paint suppliers make significant financial investments to improve their supply chain management procedures and provide high-quality goods.

Manufacturers of refinish paint also take a number of extra steps to uphold product standards.

For instance:

In 2021, Sherwin Williams announced the acquisition of the industrial coating business of Sika.

In 2021, Axalta Coatings launched a novel range of coatings, which are specially designed for electric vehicles. These coatings provide better advantages, including durability, safety, enhanced performance, and some others.

Segmentation of Refinish Paints Industry Research

By Resin : Polyurethane Epoxy Acrylic Others

By Technology : Solvent-borne Water-borne Powders

By End Use : Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Trucks Buses



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global refinish paints market for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, others), technology (solvent-borne, water-borne, powder), and end use (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

