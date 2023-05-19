Organic tampon sales are anticipated to rise globally as women’s understanding of their health and ecological impact increases, depending on their needs, women are increasingly adopting different tampon types and sizes

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global tampons market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2031.

Expansion of the global market is ascribed to rise in awareness about personal hygiene. Furthermore, business growth of the tampons industry is aided by increase in the percentage of working women and their evolving lifestyles. Tampon sales are increasing globally as a result of rise in demand for simple, practical solutions for women.

Tampon makers are concentrating on creating advanced products that incorporate recent technological developments. They are launching perfumed, natural, and organic tampons to take advantage of market prospects. However, it is expected that increased accessibility of replacement items, including sanitary napkins, would hamper industry growth.

Demand for tampons is rising as more women indulge in swimming, sports, and various other outdoor activities. Tampons are a popular option for busy women since they are more practical and coverable than other menstruation products, such as sanitary pads. Tampons are often made from a variety of materials, including nylon, cotton, nylon, blended, and others.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product type, the radially wound pledget segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in the next few years. Layers of material are wrapped around a central core to form cylindrically shaped pledget tampons known as radially wound pledgets.

For optimum absorption, these tampons are made to expand in all directions. Usage of radially wound pledget tampons is also anticipated to increase due to reasons such as rise in demand for menstruation cleanliness and desire for compact-size tampons.

In terms of material, the blended segment is likely to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2031. Blended tampons are soft, dependable, safe, and allergy-free. Some manufacturers combine a mixture of rayon and cotton fibers for the making of their tampons.

Additionally, blended-material tampons cost less than ones produced from other substances that are sold in the market. Consequently, need for blended tampons that are both absorbent and affordable is rising in all countries.

Global Tampons Market: Growth Drivers

Demand for tampons is fueled by women’s desire to practice proper menstrual hygiene and lower the likelihood of contracting infections. Increase in consumer expenditure on personal hygiene items, rise in urbanization, and surge in number of women in the population are expected to drive market development.

Increase in purchasing power of working women who can afford premium personal care products is another factor creating business opportunities in the global industry.

Organic tampons are becoming more popular with people across the world. Tampons’ popularity among customers has grown as manufacturers produce new varieties with durability, comfort, and higher absorbency. Additionally, development of tampon technology has opened up significant business potential for producers. Tampons come in both scented and unscented varieties.

Global Tampons Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the global industry between 2023 and 2031. Increase in disposable income and growing understanding of personal cleanliness among women are likely to boost market demand. Rise in number of manufacturers in the U.S. is projected to fuel demand for tampons.

Global Tampons Market: Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Cotton High Tech S.L.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

