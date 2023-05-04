Surging Dye Manufacturing Fuels the Demand for the Vinyl Sulfone

Rockville , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vinyl sulfone market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

Rapid growth in the chemical processing industry coupled with the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques by industry players is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth in the vinyl sulfone market during the forecast period.

vinyl sulfone is an essential reagent for manufacturing reactive dye and dye intermediates. It also has prominent applications in the biomedical industry. Such versatility of vinyl sulfone in terms of application is boosting the market growth.

Efforts toward developing greener and cleaner vinyl sulfone production methods and limiting hydrochloric acid emissions to drive market growth. Further, the extensive use of dye across the globe and the growing demand for textile products particularly in developing countries such as India, China, and others are likely to boost the growth of the global vinyl sulfone market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vinyl sulfone market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 is valued at US$ 1.2 billion

The vinyl sulfone market valuation is expected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2033

by 2033 The projected CAGR for the vinyl sulfone market from 2023 to 2033 is 4.0%

India is expected to hold a prominent share of the global vinyl sulfone market

Vinyl sulfones have a wide range of applications such as dyestuff manufacturing, chemical intermediates, proteomics, and others

Booming Textile Industry is Likely to Support Reactive Dyes industry growth which Boosts the Vinyl Sulfone Market Growth says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Kiri Industries Limited

Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

Bhageria Industries Limited

AksharChemIndia

Shree Pushkar Chemicals

Fertilizers Ltd.

Market Growth Stratagems

The market player focuses on strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market, for instance, Bodal chemicals Ltd. announced the acquisition of Trion chemicals. The manufacturers also make a strategic plan to expanding business by establishing long-term trade relationships with the local players.

Segmentation of Vinyl Sulfone Industry Research Report

By Type : Divinyl Phenyl Methyl Ethyl

By Application : Chemical Intermediates Dyestuff Manufacturing Proteomics Others Color Paint Leather Rubber Plastic

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the vinyl sulfone market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (divinyl, phenyl, methyl, ethyl), application (chemical intermediates, dyestuff manufacturing, proteomics, others (color, paint, leather, rubber, plastic)), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

