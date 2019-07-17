Breaking News
Global Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market Worth USD 28,468 Million By 2027: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global scale out network attached storage market was around USD 1,996 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28,468 million by 2027, at a CAGR of slightly above 34.7% between 2019 and 2027.

According to the report, the global scale out network attached storage market was around USD 1,996 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28,468 million by 2027, at a CAGR of slightly above 34.7% between 2019 and 2027.

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file storage system that allows multiple users and various client devices to recover data from a centralized disk. Scale-Out network-attached storage is a NAS type architecture that focuses on structured and unstructured data growth. The scale out network attached storage market is anticipated to grow over the upcoming years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based deployment. The rising market demand for big data applications is another factor propelling the scale out network attached storage market. Big data analytics is flourishing worldwide and comprises ample amount of unstructured data. Scale out object NAS are highly preferred for both storage and management of voluminous unstructured data.

The global scale out network attached storage market is fragmented on the basis of deployment, storage architecture, and end-user. On the basis of deployment, the market is majorly classified into on-premise and cloud-based. A cloud-based NAS is not a physical machine but a virtual appliance that works with and influences cloud-based storage to provide various functionalities that one expects from on-premises hardware. This segment is anticipated to show the highest CAGR in the future. Based on storage architecture, the market is majorly classified into scale out block, scale out file, and scale out object. Object storage is designed for unstructured data that is extremely scalable. Unstructured data is an unfixed format and consists of files of fluctuating sizes.

The end-user segment scale out network attached storage market comprises IT and telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, government, media, and entertainment, and others. Scale out network attached storage benefits healthcare organizations by enhancing information utilization by reducing costs, improving patient care, and ensuring security and data privacy. Thereby, the healthcare segment is projected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Scale out network attached storage is anticipated to assist banks and other financial institutes to deliver services based on customer needs. Some of the prominent benefits offered by scale out network attached storage to the BFSI sector include easy integration with the existing systems, large storage capacity as a secondary backup, and secure data protection. Thus, this end-user segment is observed to dominate the market in the future.

The North America scale out network attached storage market is observed to hold the maximum share globally and continue its dominance over the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the presence of leading market players across the region. Major IT and telecom organizations are headquartered in North America. In 2017, the U.S. IT sector witnessed about 18% growth as compared to 2016. Technological developments have led to the regional rise of IT startups. It is estimated that the telecom sector will grow and contribute notably to the region’s scale out network attached storage market.

Rising demand for scale out network attached storage among various retailers and financial institutes in Europe is anticipated to drive this regional market in the future. Retail sales in the UK were USD 512,976 million in 2017 as compared to USD 490,010 million in 2016. Furthermore, e-commerce sales in Europe rose by almost 10% in 2018 as compared to 2017. This number is expected to further rise over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing number of smartphones users. Additionally, European financial service investment projects grew by almost 6% in 2016 as compared to 2015, which has led to the increasing demand for these solutions to securely store data for streamlining business processes.

The Asia Pacific scale out network attached storage market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe. India and China have great potential for scale out network attached storage market. The region’s manufacturing sector will play a vital role in the scale out network attached storage market growth. Furthermore, regional governments are also taking various initiatives to encourage investments in the manufacturing sector. These investments are anticipated to rise in the future.

Latin America is estimated to make a considerable contribution to the scale out network attached storage market, owing to the increasing technological adoption in the government sector. Brazil is the major economy in the region, which is a promising market for technological investments.

The rising technological adoption in the education sector is anticipated to propel the scale out network attached storage market in the Middle East and Africa. E-learning in the Middle East reached USD 560.7 million in 2016. Technological utilization in the education sector has led to the requirement of platforms that offer internal communication features. The regional upsurge of e-learning is fuelling the scale out network attached storage market.

Some globally renowned players of the scale out network attached storage market are Caringo, Cisco Systems, Cloudian, Cohesity, Commvault, Datera, Dell, Elastifile, Hedvig, Hewlett Packard, Enterprise Development, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, NetApp, Nexenta Systems, Red Hat, Scality, and SwiftStack.

This report segments the global scale out network attached storage market into:

Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market: Deployment Analysis

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud-Based

Scale Out Network Attached Storage MarketStorage Architecture Analysis

  • Scale Out Block
  • Scale Out File
  • Scale Out Object

Scale Out Network Attached Storage Market: End-User Analysis

  • IT and Telecommunication
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Education
  • Government
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Scale Out Network Attached Storage MarketRegional Analysis

  • North America
    • The U.S.
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

