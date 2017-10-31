Global SD-WAN Provided to Enterprises in Australia and Singapore as NEXION Networks Partners with Aryaka

Breaking News
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that NEXION Networks will employ Aryaka’s global SD-WAN solution to enhance global connectivity and application performance for enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership will enable NEXION Networks, a leading Asia-Pacific enterprise technology solutions provider, to deliver significantly improved application performance benefits, increased speed and direct access to cloud/SaaS providers such as AWS and Azure, and cost savings over legacy network architectures, such as MPLS, to global enterprises. For Aryaka, it represents further expansion of its market footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This is a great opportunity to provide enterprises in Australia and Singapore with enhanced global network connectivity, application performance improvements and the ability to reduce WAN costs by upgrading to a global software-defined WAN,” said Paul Glass, Managing Director of NEXION Networks. “We are proud to be leading this area of network solutions and working with the global SD-WAN leader, Aryaka. Built-in WAN optimization, fully-managed global network and access to an existing PoP (point of presence) in Sydney allows us to easily add this solution to our solution portfolio. We are particularly excited to leverage Aryaka’s global SD-WAN for Australian Mining Companies that want to improve connectivity and cloud access and reduce costs internationally.”

Aryaka’s State of SD-WAN Connectivity report found that the links in and out of the Asia-Pacific region exhibit the highest unreliability in application performance. According to the report, application response times for one 100 KB file to travel from Asia to the Americas over an Internet-based SD-WAN can be as high as 4,000 milliseconds. Companies using a private global SD-WAN solution like Aryaka’s have seen 4.1 times faster application response times with data travelling similar distances.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with NEXION Networks,” said Jason Wells, Vice President, EMEA and APAC, at Aryaka. “For NEXION and its global enterprise customers, Aryaka’s next-generation global SD-WAN solution equips them with both the security and reliability of a cloud-native private network, application acceleration, and the flexibility and fast deployment of the Internet to deliver a superior WAN connectivity solution.”

About NEXION Networks

NEXION Networks is a Leading Asia-Pacific Enterprise Technology Solutions Provider. Experts in Secure Converged Data Networks, Enterprise Security, Voice, Data Centre, Cloud and Telecommunications Solutions. NEXION Networks offer customers across the region access to Industry leading experience in end-to-end ICT Cloud, Enterprise Security and Critical Business Change Solutions. We work with global companies defining and delivering mission critical IT solutions around Data Centre, Enterprise Security, WiFi, Cloud Solutions, Networking, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, 4G and LTE Solutions.

About Aryaka
Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka’s Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

