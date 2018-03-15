Global Seed Drill Machines Market Projected to Reach US$ 620 Mn by 2026-End

Rockville, MD, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global seed drill machines market is projected to reach a value of nearly US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2026, according to a new research report by Fact.MR. In terms of volume, global sales are expected to surpass 290 thousand units by the end of forecast period. Broader sluggishness in the agriculture sector is likely to rub off on the prospects of seed drill machine manufacturers.

According to the report, demand for seed drill machines is growing on account of rising awareness among farm owners about the limitation of manual sowing. Seed drill machines offer advantages in terms of sowing seeds at appropriate depth. Further, seed drill machines are able to cover a larger area in a quick time vis-à-vis manual sowing, which has fuelled their adoption among farm owners looking for boosting farm productivity.

Seed drill machine sales are also growing on account of macroeconomic factors, such as rising urbanization and shift to non-agrarian jobs. In China and India – countries with a significant population engaged in agriculture as a means of livelihood – urbanization has led to a reduction in availability of labor. The problem has been compounded by lucrativeness of other non-agrarian based jobs. These broader factors positively influencing sales of seed drill machines. However, sluggishness in the agriculture sector and shrinking profit margins continue to pose challenges for the growth of the seed drill machines market.

Mechanical Seed Drill Machines Outsell Pneumatic and Combination Seed Drill Variants

Demand for mechanical seed drills continues to be higher than pneumatic and combination seed drills. The cost of mechanical seed drills is lower than pneumatic and combination seed drills, which has been a key factor for their higher adoption. However, increasing awareness on the benefits of pneumatic and combination seed variants is fostering demand among end-users. On account of its various features and benefits, the growth rate of combination seed drill variants is likely to be higher pneumatic and mechanical seed drill machines.

Demand for Tine Seeders Higher than Disc Seeders

Farm owners are showing a marked preference for tine seeders vis-à-vis disc seeders on account of their flexibility and higher margin for error. Although disc seeders are adequate for ideal conditions – firm and non-compact ground – they have severe limitations in less-than-ideal conditions. The incorporation of pre-emergent herbicides is higher in tine seeders and they are better at controlling grass weeds. On account of these factors, demand for tine seeders is likely to remain higher than disc seeders, with the former accounting for projected to surpass US$ 317 Mn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Seed Drill Machines with 3-4m and Below 2m Working Width Account for Significant Demand

Seed drill machines are available in various working widths, ranging from below 2m to above 5m. Among these, demand for seed drill machines with working width 3-4m and below 2m remains the highest. In terms of revenues, seed drill machines with 3-4m working width accounted for over US$ 126 Mn in revenues in 2017.

Seed Drill Machine Manufacturers Focusing on Increasing their Penetration in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan – the largest market for seed drill machines in terms of both value and volume – is likely to offer a steady stream of opportunities to manufacturers. Sensing the opportunities in the market, leading manufacturers are focusing on increasing their footprint in the region. Some of the leading players in the market include KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Derre and Company, Farmet a. s., AGCO Corporation, KUNH Machineries, Bobcat Company, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Agrowplow PTY LTD, Dale Drills, Mascar SpA, Seedhawk, Landoll Corporation, Claydon Yield-o-Meter Ltd., DUNCAN AG, Kasco Manufacturing Co., Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., NOVAG, Davimac Manufacturing, T. G. Schmeiser Co., Inc., AgPro Equipment, CNH Industrial, TAEGE, Shapar Agro, HFL Fabricating, TAKA Co., and Allen Custom Drills

The projected moderate growth in the global seed drill machines market is likely to increase market consolidation efforts by key players.

