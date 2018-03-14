Global Selective Soldering Strategic Business Report 2018: Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH to SMT Component

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Selective Soldering – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

A Prelude

Selective Soldering – An Overview

Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment – Key Features and Uses

Wave Height Monitoring

Top-side Preheating

Inert Atmosphere Control and Solder Delivery

Nitrogen Peel-off Jet

Dual Head Fluxers

Swappable Solder Pots

Larger Nozzles

Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for SSE Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – A Business Case for SSE

Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH to SMT Component

Laser Soldering – An Important Selective Soldering Process

Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features

Market Outlook

Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific

Competition – A Brief Note

Price-based Competition

2. Growth Drivers, Market Trends and Issues

Trend-Setting Technologies

Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives Growth

Automation – A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market

Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components

Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content

Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth

Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder

Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation

Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains

Laser Selective Soldering System

Selective Flux Applicators

Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave Soldering

No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering

Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering

Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects

Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for Selective Soldering

Challenges Associated with Use of SSE

3. Overview of Select End-Use Industries

From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile

Important End Uses of Surface Mount Technology

Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Opportunities for SSE

Enabling the Electronic Marvel

Telecommunications Drive Demand for SMT and SSE

Healthcare Segment Reinforcing Growth in Selective Soldering Equipment Industry

Selective Soldering Machines in Medical EMS

Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Drives Demand for Selective Soldering

Contract Manufacturers: A Key Customer Market for Selective Soldering Equipment

Advent of Laser Soldering in Various Industries

Industrial Applications

Laser Selective Soldering in Electronics Manufacturing

Issues and Challenges

Electronics Manufacturing

Automobile Applications

Advantages of Laser Selective Soldering in Automotive Manufacturing

Medical Applications

Laser Soldering Optoelectronics

4. Technology Innovations

Versaflex from Ersa – A New Twin-Pot Soldering Module for Low Level Soldering and Reduced Cycle Times

Jade MK IV from Pillarhouse

Tamura Brand HC26 38F Model Selective Soldering System

ACE Elite Series

DDM Novastar ESS Selective Soldering Machines

Ersa Versaflow 4/55 Selective Soldering Machine

Solder Nozzles Cleaning – Innovative Patented Ultrasonic Technology

Development of Direct Diode Lasers

Additions in i-Pulse Machines

Development of the InnoLot Lead-Free Alloy for Automotive Electronics

Development of Preheated Solder Joints for Power Electronics

Solder Masks

Soldering of Image Sensors to PCBs

Electrostatic Damage

Board Assembly

Manual Soldering of Leaded or Pinned Devices

Reflow-Soldering

Lead-Free Soldering

5. Product Overview

Selective Soldering – An Introduction

Evolution of Automated Soldering

Automated Selective Soldering

Selective Wave Soldering

Selective Fountain Soldering

Programmable Selective Soldering

Selective Miniwave Soldering

Selective Laser Soldering

Advantages of Laser Soldering

Limitations of Laser Soldering

Classification of Laser Soldering Processes

Single Spot Soldering Process

Simultaneous Soldering

Mask Soldering

Round-table Selective Soldering

Automatic Soldering Techniques

Reflow Soldering

Wave Soldering

Circuit-board Loading Station

Fluxing Station

Pre-heating Station

Soldering Station

Classification of Solder Joints

Good Solder Joint

Poor Solder Fillet

Shorts

Solder Paste Application/Paste Printing – The Blue Print

Important Considerations for Good Quality Printing

Why Use Solder Paste?

Which Type of Solder Paste to be Used?

A Comparative Evaluation of Solder Paste Types – Rosin Mildly Activated, Water Soluble Organic Acid and No-Clean

Prerequisites of an Ideal Solder Paste

Regulations on the Usage of Solder Pastes

Other Soldering Techniques

Advantages of Using Selective Soldering Processes

Encountering Selective Soldering Problems

Stringing/Webbing

Fillet Tearing

Copper Dissolution

Key Process Issues for Lead-free Selective Soldering

Wave Height Monitoring

Top Side Preheating

Solder Delivery and Inert Atmosphere Control

Nitrogen Peel-off Jet

Dual Head Fluxers

Swappable Solder Pots for Lead-free Soldering

Larger Nozzles

Factors Affecting Investment in Selective Soldering Equipment

Stamp Soldering

Benefits of Stamp Soldering

Diode Lasers – Creating Opportunity through FlashSoldering

Hot Bar

Common Soldering Iron

Micro-flame

Road Ahead for FlashSoldering

6. Product Introductions/Innovations

Hentec Launches Vector Series of Soldering Machines

Alpha Unveils ALPHA EF-2100

ACE Introduces Elite Series In-line Selective Soldering Systems

Kester Introduces SELECT-10 Selective Solder Flux

ACE to Showcase KISS-103IL, a Novel Selective Soldering Technology at SMT

Vitronics Soltec to Launch New ZEVAm Selective Soldering Platform

Seho North America Introduces GoSelective-LS Selective Soldering Machine

Manncorp Releases IS-T-300, an All-in-One Selective Fluxing and Soldering System

Kurtz Ersa Showcases Complete Range of Ersa’s Selective Soldering Equipment

SEHO Systems Showcases SelectLine and LeanSelect Selective Soldering Systems

7. Recent Industry Activity

RH Technologies Chooses SELECT Integra 508.5 Selective Soldering Equipment

Nordson SELECT Appoints smartTec GmbH as Eastern European Distributor

Nordson SELECT Appoints Gen3 as Distributor for the UK and Ireland

PQ4 USA Installs ACE Selective Soldering System

Nordson Corporation Takes Over InterSelect GmbH

Ersa GmbH and EasyLogix Enter into Collaboration

Nordson Corporation Takes Over ACE Production Technologies

Kimchuk Installs KISS- 103 Selective Soldering Machine

ITW Establishes EAE Division by Integrating Three Businesses

Creation Technologies Installs KISS-102IL In-Line Selective Soldering Systems

Jet Propulsion Laboratory Installs Third KISS-103 Machine from ACE

HANDERA Installs Second KISS-102 System

Wistron Corporation Selects ACE Selective Soldering System in China

BAE Systems Completes Installation of second Selective Soldering System from ACE

Celestica Completes Installation of KISS-103IL Selective Soldering System

Accelerated Assemblies Invests KISS-102IL Selective Soldering System

Diehl Controls Orders EBSO SPA 400 NC Selective Soldering Systems

Soltec Inks Partnership Deal with EMEA Electro Solutions

ACE Production Technologies Inaugurates Demo Center in Mexico

Seika Machinery Acquires Malcomtech International

8. Focus on Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

