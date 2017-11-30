Breaking News
Global Self-Healing Materials and Coatings Market to 2025 with Profiles of Over 25 Top Producers

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “The Global Market for Self-Healing Materials and Coatings” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Self-healing materials and coatings enabled by materials advances will greatly impact a wide range of markets, enabling autonomous internal healing for composites, coatings and surfaces. Their development is essential for reducing costly maintenance burdens and improving safety in construction, electronics, consumer products, oil and gas, wind energy, military, automotive and aerospace industries. The industry is at an early stage but products are available from large companies such as Akzo Nobel and Croda.

This 95 page report highlights the latest innovations and products in the Self-Healing Coatings and Materials market, developed by large companies and start-ups.

Report contents include:

  • Materials analysis: Materials used in self-healing, their properties, benefits of usage and applications (Materials covered include self-healing polyurethane clear coats, mechano-responsive polymers, click polymerization, shape memory materials, vascular networks, micro/nanocapsule-based systems and Polyampholyte Hydrogels).
  • Coatings analysis: Types of self-healing coatings under development.
  • Market analysis: Analysis of end user markets for self-healing coatings and materials:
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Electronics
    • Construction
    • Military
    • Biomedical
    • Textiles
    • Oil and gas
  • Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the Self-Healing Coatings and Materials market, by end user markets (revenues $ millions), to 2025.
  • Producer profiles: Self-Healing Coatings and Materials producer profiles (Profiles of over 25 producers)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Opportunity For Self-Healing Materials And Coatings
1.2 Self-Healing Flexible Electronics Market Opportunity
1.3 Global Market Revenues To 2027
1.4 Market Challenges For Self-Healing Materials And Coatings
1.5 Future Market Prospects For Self-Healing Materials

2 Research Methodology

3 Introduction
3.1 What Are Self-Healing Materials?
3.2 Types Of Self-Healing

4 Self-Healing Materials And Coatings Analysis
4.1 Polyurethane Clear Coats
4.2 Micro-/Nanocapsules
4.3 Microvascular Networks
4.4 Reversible Polymers
4.5 Click Polymerization
4.6 Carbon Nanotubes
4.7 Graphene
4.8 Uv Exposure Coatings
4.9 Polyampholyte Hydrogels
4.10 Shape Memory

5 End User Market Analysis
5.1 Aerospace
5.2 Automotive
5.3 Electronics
5.4 Energy
5.5 Rubber
5.6 Construction
5.7 Biomedical
5.8 Oil And Gas
5.9 Textiles
5.10 Military

6 Self-Healing Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/msz5bw/the_global_market

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
