Global Semiconductor And IC Packaging Material Market Will Reach USD 34.8 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global semiconductor and IC packaging material market was USD 25.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 34.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 4.6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market By Type (Lead Frames, Bonding Wires, Ceramic Packages, Organic Substrates, and Others) and By Packaging Technology (DFN, GA, QFN, SOP, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global semiconductor and IC packaging material market was USD 25.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 34.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 4.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The semiconductor and IC packaging material market will show significant growth in the future, owing to the growing integration of technology in the automobile industry. Numerous companies are implementing innovative technologies in their vehicles. For example, the recent launch of the MG (Morris Garages) Hector in India. MG Hector is clubbed with technologies like voice recognition, touch screen, AC monitoring system, and controlled lighting. Growing R&D investments by numerous leading companies to develop better packaging materials and technologies is also driving the semiconductor and IC packaging material market. Moreover, the demand for commercial, industrial, and consumer electronics is surging, owing to rising digitalization across the world. Using advanced technology in industries has become a necessity, as it saves times and leads to better output.

Browse through 37 Tables & 24 Figures spread over 126 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market: By Types, Material, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Segment, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Request Sample Report of Global Semiconductor And IC Packaging Material Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/semiconductor-and-ic-packaging-materials-market

The integrated circuits and semiconductors usage ensures better performance and these are widely utilized in the electronics industry. Furthermore, the increasing population acts as a catalyst for this market along with the growing consumer spending on electronic devices and the latest gadgets. Additionally, the development of packaging material for mobile phones and other gadgets is growing, which is also contributing to this market. However, difficulty in implementing new technologies and latest packaging materials in small companies might slow down the semiconductor and IC packaging material market.

On the basis of type, organic substrates are anticipated to hold a sizable share of the semiconductor and IC packaging material market. This can be attributed to their increasing demand in the packaging industry as it is moving toward using less packaging materials. Thus, these substrates are replacing bonding wires and lead frames and increasingly gaining market shares. Moreover, organic substrates are flexible and have a wide range of applications, which is further expected to fuel this segment’s growth.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/semiconductor-and-ic-packaging-materials-market

On the basis of technology, the DFN (Dual Flat No Leads) package is predicted to hold a considerable market share. DFN has shorter bond wire lengths that help in providing better electrical performance owing to less inductance as compared to other leaded packages. DFN also has pads that range from 3 to 32.

The North American semiconductor and IC packaging material market will hold a significant share globally, owing to the extensive use of smartphones and electronic devices. Americans spend most of their money on smartphones and the smartphones market is worth approximately USD 80 billion. The U.S. consumer electronics market generates around USD 301 billion. The consumption of smart speakers in the U.S accounted for around 36.6 million units in the first half of 2019. Moreover, semiconductor manufacturers in North America recorded billings worth USD 2.1 billion. Additionally, the penetration of electronic devices, IoT (internet of things), and automation is high in the U.S. The region’s manufacturing sector is equipped with advanced technologies and requires semiconductors and ICs on a regular basis, which is also fuelling this regional market.

Browse the full “Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market By Type (Lead Frames, Bonding Wires, Ceramic Packages, Organic Substrates, and Others) and By Packaging Technology (DFN, GA, QFN, SOP, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/semiconductor-and-ic-packaging-materials-market

Europe is predicted to hold a considerable share of the semiconductor and IC packaging material market globally, owing to the presence of premium car companies. All these manufacturers equip their cars with advanced technologies like cruise control, automatic rain-sensing, automatic headlamps, hill ascend, different driving modes, and automatic parking, which require various sensors and integrated circuits. The sales for semiconductors in Europe accounted for around USD 3.36 billion in March 2019. A lot of electronics are used in German automobiles.

The Asia Pacific semiconductor and IC packaging material market is predicted to hold a notable share in the future, owing to growing regional consumer durables demand and rising implementation of semiconductors and ICs in Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Moreover, lower tax rates, economical labor rates, and cheaper assembly and manufacturing costs are also supporting this market. Apple has its assembly plants in the region to save costs. The electronics hardware production in India was about USD 60 billion in 2018 and this demand is expected to surge to around USD 400 billion by 2024.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/semiconductor-and-ic-packaging-materials-market

The semiconductor and IC packaging market in the Middle Eastern and African and Latin American regions are anticipated to show stable growth. The GDP of Dubai is approximately USD 83 billion, and the country is upgrading to various technological advancements, which is registering a high air conditioners usage due to extremely high temperatures. Moreover, the demand for electronic devices in the regions is increasing, which will further propel these regional markets.

Some key players of the semiconductor and IC packaging material market globally are Amkor Technology, DuPont, Henkel, Honeywell, Toppan Printing, Hitachi Chemical, Kyocera Chemical, LG Chemical, Alent, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, Toray Industries Corporation, Mitsui High-Tec, and Tanaka Holdings.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/440

This report segments the global semiconductor and IC packaging material market into:

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market: By Type

Lead Frames

Bonding Wires

Ceramic Packages

Organic Substrates

Others

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market: By Packaging Technology

DFN

GA

QFN

SOP

Others

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Industrial Safety Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-safety-market

Wireless Sensors Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microphone-market

Level Sensor Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/level-sensors-market

Gas Detection Equipment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gas-detection-equipment-market

Transparent Display Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/transparent-display-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Visit Our Blog: http://zmrnewsnetwork.com | http://www.clickfeaturetech.com | https://prosampleresume.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com