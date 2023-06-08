The semiconductor capital equipment market in the United Kingdom is experiencing consistent growth, driven by its well-established semiconductor industry and the presence of prominent players in the global semiconductor capital equipment market.

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report by Future Market Insight, the global semiconductor capital equipment market is expected to exhibit significant growth between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 161 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.0%. This represents a substantial increase from its estimated value of US$ 82 billion in 2023.

The market growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for advanced electronic devices. These devices require high-performance semiconductors. Emerging technologies heavily rely on semiconductors for processing power. Therefore, the demand for semiconductor capital equipment is increasing.

The trend toward miniaturization and increased functionality of electronic devices is driving semiconductor manufacturers. They are adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and investing in cutting-edge capital equipment. Additionally, the shift toward 5G technology is further fueling the demand for semiconductor capital equipment.

The increasing complexity of manufacturing processes is anticipated to offer opportunities for semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers. Advanced packaging techniques are contributing to this complexity. Capital equipment manufacturers can develop innovative solutions to meet the demands of these processes.

The growing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies is driving the adoption of specialized semiconductors. The production of semiconductors for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies requires specialized equipment.

The trend toward Industry 4.0 initiatives is increasing the demand for advanced semiconductor capital equipment. Manufacturers are seeking to automate production processes and improve productivity. This drive for automation and efficiency requires advanced equipment.

The increasing focus on cybersecurity in the semiconductor industry presents prospects for manufacturers. There is a growing demand for secure chips and robust encryption technologies. The intersection of smart manufacturing and cybersecurity is expected to create an exceptional opportunity for semiconductor capital equipment suppliers.

The rapidly growing consumer electronics market is likely to present significant opportunities for semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers. Semiconductor manufacturers require advanced equipment to meet the demands of this expanding market.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The semiconductor capital equipment industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 26.7 billion by 2033.

The semiconductor capital equipment industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033.

During the forecast period, the semiconductor capital equipment industry in China is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 42.2 billion.

The semiconductor capital equipment industry in Japan is predicted to boom at a 7.2% CAGR through 2033.

South Korea’s semiconductor capital equipment industry is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 10.1 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033, the wafer-level manufacturing equipment segment is expected to dominate the semiconductor capital equipment industry.

With a CAGR of 6.8%, the memory manufacturers segment is expected to dominate the semiconductor capital equipment industry until 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Here are certain notable approaches being implemented by key players to protect their competitive edge and capitalize on market opportunities:

Development of advanced and innovative semiconductor manufacturing equipment to cater to the increasing demand for high-performance chips.

Expansion of product portfolios to offer a comprehensive range of equipment for various stages of the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Focus on research and development activities to improve equipment performance, efficiency, and productivity.

Collaborations and partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers to jointly develop customized solutions.

Geographical expansion to tap into new regional markets and capitalize on the growing demand for semiconductor capital equipment.

Strategic acquisitions of smaller companies or technologies to gain a competitive edge and expand market presence.

Key Players:

Applied Materials

ASML Holding N.V.

Tokyo Electron

ASM International

Advantest

Hitachi High-Technologies

Recent Developments:

Lam Research opened its second research and development center in India in September 2022. The primary objective is to empower local engineers to finalize designs and decrease reliance on their counterparts in the United States.

KLA Corporation unveiled its intentions to create a fresh research and development division as well as a manufacturing center for its SPTS division in the United Kingdom in September 2022.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment

Die-level Packaging and Assembly Equipment

Automated Test Equipment

By Application:

Foundries

Memory Manufacturers

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

