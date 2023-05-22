Adoption of advanced products to enhance the performance of the plating technology is expected to fuel the demand for semiconductor plating systems

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global semiconductor plating system market is anticipated to grow at a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 7.7 billion is expected by end of the forecast period.

Automotive manufacturers are actively engaged in the development of electronic vehicles, integrating cutting-edge electronics into their designs. As vehicles grow increasingly sophisticated, the demand for automotive semiconductors is on the rise. Consequently, there is a surge in the need for semiconductor plating systems, as they play a vital role in meeting this growing demand.

The global production of electric vehicles is projected to experience a significant increase in the coming years. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the electric vehicle market in India is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion by 2025 and US$ 206 billion by 2030. This rapid expansion is expected to generate substantial demand for semiconductor plating systems during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 5.1 Bn Estimated Value USD 7.7 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.8% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 168 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Technology, Wafer Size, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Key Players ACM Research, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., ASMPT, ClassOne Technology, Inc., EBARA Technologies, Inc., Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, MITOMO SEMICON ENGINEERING CO., LTD., RENA Technologies, TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global semiconductor plating system market is expected to be worth US$ 5.34 billion as of 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6%.

By technology, electroplating segment is expected to dominate the market in 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By type, fully automatic segment is expected to lead the market while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for semiconductor plating systems in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Plating System Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The anticipated surge in the global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is poised to drive market growth during the projected timeframe. According to the International Energy Agency’s September 2022 report, electric vehicle sales in 2021 doubled compared to the previous year, reaching a remarkable milestone of 6.6 million unit sales. Moreover, electric cars accounted for a sales share of over 4% worldwide in 2022.

The increasing demand for wires and semiconductors driven by the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to propel market growth. The widespread adoption of consumer electronics products such as televisions, smartphones, washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, and more has contributed favorably to the growth of the global market.

The increased utilization of electronic components in the automotive sector and the growing global demand for semiconductors are anticipated to drive the demand for semiconductor plating systems throughout the forecast period.

Increasing demand for electroplating from aerospace & defense applications to provide necessary finishing to the machinery is expected to fuel market expansion.

Semiconductor Plating System Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the semiconductor plating system industry by accounting for approximately 47.4% market share in 2023. The market in this region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and the rising production of consumer electronics is expected to drive market growth in Asia Pacific. Among the countries in the region, China stands out as a significant market for electroplating in terms of both production and consumption, followed by Japan and India. The growth of various end-use industries, including automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, defense, medical, and jewelry, with the presence of leading manufacturers, is playing a vital role in driving the market growth.

The market in North America is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing government support for the semiconductor sector in the region. The region is expected to accumulate a 26.1% market share in 2023. Rising industrial automation and the use of sensors in automotive are increasing the applications of semiconductors and their demand in almost all the industry verticals across the region which is expected to drive market growth.

Semiconductor Plating System Market: Prominent Players

The global market for semiconductor plating systems is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key semiconductor plating system providers profiled by TMR include:

ACM Research, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASMPT

ClassOne Technology, Inc.

EBARA Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

MITOMO SEMICON ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

RENA Technologies

TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Prominent developments in the Semiconductor Plating System market domain by key players are as follows:

In May 2022, ACM Research, Inc., a prominent provider of wafer processing solutions for semiconductors, secured a contract from OSAT, a China-based company, for the purchase of 10 Ultra ECP ap high-speed plating tools.

In February 2022, Lam Research Corp unveiled a new suite of selective etch products designed to support chipmakers in their development of gate-all-around (GAA) transistor structures

Semiconductor Plating System Market- Key Segments

Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Technology

Electroplating

Electroless

Wafer Size

Up to 100 mm

100 mm – 200 mm

Above 200 mm

Application

TSV

Copper Pillar

Redistribution Layer (RDL)

Under Bump Metallization (UBM)

Bumping

Others (MEMS, High-density Fan-out, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

