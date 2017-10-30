Global Service Robotics Market and Volume 2016-20222

Breaking News
Dublin, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Service Robotics Market and Volume – By Type (Professional Service Robots, Personal and Domestic Service Robots) and Key Players Analysis – Global Forecast to 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global service robotics market was valued over USD 7 Billion in 2016

Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2022 from the 2016 level, driven by an upsurge in its adoption owing to high labor cost, lack of skilled workforce, increasing research and development investments, growing awareness regarding the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation among professional and personal sectors. However, high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2022 from the 2016 level.
  • The global professional service robotics market was valued nearly US$ 5 Billion in 2016.
  • The global professional service robotics sales volume is predicted to exceed 150,000 units by 2021.
  • In 2016, medical application was the major industry vertical, in terms of market share, followed by logistic applications.
  • Agriculture/field robots controlled over 20% share of the professional service market in 2016.
  • In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume in 2016.
  • The medical robots accounted for single digit share of the professional service robotics volume in 2015, due to expensive nature of these devices.
  • Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market in 2016.
  • It is anticipated that the entertainment and leisure robot will account for over 30% share of the personal and domestic service robotics market by 2022.

Scope of the Report

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

1. Professional Service Robotics
2. Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

1. Defence
2. Agriculture/Field
3. Logistic
4. Medical
5. Exoskeletons
6. Public Relations Robots
7. Construction
8. Mobile Platforms
9. Inspection
10. Underwater
11. Rescue and Security
12. Cleaning
13. Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

1. Household Robotics
2. Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

1. KUKA AG
2. Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)
3. iRobot Corporation
4. Intuitive Surgical
5. Nachi-Fujikoshi
6. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Service Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

3. Global Service Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

4. Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis (2009 – 2022)

5. Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

6. Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

7. Key Player Analysis (2010 – 2022)

8. Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers

9. Global Service Robotics Market – Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9b6zz/service_robotics

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
