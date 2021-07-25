Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Global Settlement in James Brown Estate Case

Global Settlement in James Brown Estate Case

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Lengthy mediation resolves decade-old litigation over singer’s estate and assets

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On behalf of Russell Bauknight (Personal Representative of the James Brown Estate and Trustee of The James Brown Irrevocable Trust) and the adult children of James Brown, Nexsen Pruet announces a global settlement regarding the internationally acclaimed singer’s estate between the Estate, Tommie Rae Brown, and Brown’s children.

The agreement was reached on July 9, 2021 following a two-month mediation.

“The Parties commend the excellent and extraordinary work that Russell Bauknight has done on behalf of the Estate and Trust,” said David Black, Nexsen Pruet’s lead litigator on this matter. “Russell’s tireless efforts are allowing Mr. Brown’s noble estate plan to proceed and begin providing scholarships for needy children – just as Mr. Brown intended.”

Brown was born in Barnwell, South Carolina, largely raised in Augusta, Georgia by a family member and spent his final years in Beech Island, South Carolina. He died Christmas Day, 2006. Numerous legal disputes ensued regarding his multi-million-dollar Estate, involving wide-ranging legal issues, Brown’s marriage to Tommie Rae Brown, the Estate’s recovery of payments, intellectual property rights and the valuation of one of America’s most celebrated musical catalogs, resulting in one of the most protracted Estate litigations in South Carolina history.

The historic settlement is welcomed by all.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Nexsen Pruet is a business law firm serving clients with more than 200 lawyers and professionals working out of nine offices across North and South Carolina, and Austin, Texas. www.nexsenpruet.com

CONTACT: Michelle Legaspi
Nexsen Pruet
864-282-1145
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.