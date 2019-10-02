Global shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock

Global shares retreated to one-month lows on Wednesday after U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to more than a decade-low, sparking worries that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is starting to spread to the U.S. economy.
