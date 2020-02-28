Global share markets headed for the worst week since the darkest days of the financial crisis in 2008 as investors braced for the coronavirus to morph into a pandemic and derail world economic growth.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Global shares head for worst week since 2008 financial crisis - February 27, 2020
- Turkey, with more dead troops, says it won’t stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe - February 27, 2020
- U.S. says it stands by Turkey after attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria - February 27, 2020