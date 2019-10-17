Global shares lose steam on weak U.S. retail sales, Brexit in focus

Global stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft U.S. retail sales data raised concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy and risk of global recession, while sterling was volatile as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued.
