NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis recently hosted an interview with members of the senior management team of Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL), Mr. Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thomas Lister, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of ESG, and Mr. Tassos Psaropoulos, Chief Financial Officer. The interview, part of Capital Link’s “Trending News Podcast Series,” touched upon the company’s recently announced Q2 2023 results, with a focus on GSL’s development, strategy, and container shipping sector outlook.

Interview Highlights: (indicating the time each topic is addressed in the interview)

Cornerstones of GSL’s Corporate Strategy @ 1:49

Charter Coverage @ 6:48

Dividend policy & share buybacks @ 8:40

GSL’s Credit Rating @ 10:34

Fleet development @ 12:53

Fleet upgrades and fleet renewal @ 18:06

Reefer capacity vessels @ 22:31

Containership market @ 24:24

Impact of slow steaming @ 30:28

Closing remarks @ 36:04

The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://youtu.be/NqM1mAwKID0

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships which is charters out under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008. As at June 30, 2023, GSL owned 68 containerships ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU and average age of 15.9 years. 36 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

For more information, please visit the company’s website www.globalshiplease.com

