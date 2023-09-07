The demand for developing creative medication makers to treat this ailment is growing as the prevalence of this sickness rises in nations like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for short bowel syndrome was estimated to have acquired US$ 260 million in 2020. It is anticipated to advance with a rapid 27% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.66 billion.

An organ transplant or long-term parenteral feeding are needed to treat short bowel syndrome (SBS). The latter is related to the organ scarcity since the outcome of the previous therapy is unknown. Scientists working on the EU-funded INTENS project are attempting to provide a superior alternative.

Companies in the market for short bowel syndrome are emulating these researchers in order to establish a strategy for autologous tissue engineering, often known as the practice of treating a person using their own cells or tissues.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 728.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 3.66 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 15.9% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 158 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Zealand Pharma A/S, OxThera, VectivBio AG, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., Nutrinia Ltd., Hanmi Pharm.Co., Ltd., Pharmascience, Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, a sizable portion of the distribution channel segment’s revenue is anticipated to come from online and retail pharmacies.

The dominance is attributable to the rise in retail and online pharmacies in nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and others.

A large variety of GLP-2-based pipeline items for short bowel syndrome is the primary reason for the GLP-2 segment’s dominance.

Hospital pharmacies are anticipated to occupy a sizable portion of the market due to the industry’s growing need for cutting-edge medications to treat ailments like Crohn’s disease, one of the leading causes of short bowel syndrome.

Market Trends for Short Bowel Syndrome

Over the past several years, small bowel syndrome has become more common everywhere. The rise in patients receiving whole parenteral nourishment can be blamed for this. Short bowel syndrome is predicted to have a prevalence of four cases per million and an incidence of three cases per million.

The precise incidence of the illness is unknown, and it is assumed based on the number of persons receiving parenteral feeding. The rise in frequency and incidence of uncommon diseases is probably what will drive the global market’s expansion.

There are now many additional treatments being tested in clinical trials for the management of short bowel syndrome, and there are no approved medications for the illness worldwide.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the short bowel syndrome market in different regions. These are:

The expansion of the short bowel syndrome market in North America is being driven by the presence of a sizable patient pool embracing cutting-edge medications and needing new treatment alternatives. It is projected that the availability of a broad variety of pipeline items as well as the extended usage of authorized pharmaceuticals to treat adults as well as kids would support market growth in this area over the course of the projection period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the most rapid CAGR throughout the projection period. The market expansion in this area is fueled by the direct participation of large companies, substantial investments in research and development for the creation of novel pharmaceuticals, and a growing emphasis on GLP-2-based medication clinical trials.

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Key Players

Market players for short bowel syndrome are involved in regulatory approvals, the creation of new services, acquisitions, and joint ventures with other businesses. The short bowel syndrome market will probably grow internationally as a result of these tactics over the coming years.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global short bowel syndrome market:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck KGaA

Zealand Pharma A/S

OxThera

VectivBio AG

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

Nutrinia Ltd.

Hanmi Pharm.Co., Ltd.

Pharmascience, Inc.

Key developments in the global market for short bowel syndrome are:

Market Player Year Key Developments VectivBio Holding AG 2021 The FDA designated Apraglutide, a long-acting GLP-2 analog of the next generation being researched for uncommon gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses, as an orphan drug for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).

Receiving an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant can cause GVHD, a severe, uncommon illness in which the patient’s healthy cells are attacked by the donor’s immune cells.

In the first quarter of 2022, VectivBio AG intends to start a phase 2 study testing Apraglutide for the treatment of aGVHD. Hanmi Pharm. Co. Ltd. 2021 Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd. disclosed that the United States Food and Drug Administration has given LAPS GLP-2 Analog (HM15912), a treatment for short bowel syndrome, fast-track designation.

With the use of the company’s platform technology, called Labscovery, a novel biopharmaceutical called LAPS GLP-2 Analog is being created for short-bowel syndrome.

The condition has a survival rate of under 50% and impairs children and teenagers’ growth adversely. It affects around 24.5 out of every 100,000 infants.

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Segmentation

Product

Glucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP2)

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

