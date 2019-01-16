Breaking News
Global Shrimp Feed Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Leading Players – Avanti Feeds, BioMar, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Neovia, and Nutreco

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Shrimp Feed Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Shrimp Feed market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.

Growing adoption of alternative feed sources to drive market growth. As shrimp farming has been growing rapidly, there is a rise in need to identify new feed products to support the market growth.

Market Overview

Increase in shrimp farming practices

Shrimp farming is an aquaculture practice of producing shrimps and prawns in a marine or freshwater environment. The shrimp farming practices have been growing significantly over the years owing to the rise in demand for healthy and fresh shrimps for human consumption.

High cost of raw materials for manufacturing shrimp feed

The prices of raw materials have increase over the years, which makes the shrimp feed manufacturers increases the price of the feed to gain profit.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Neovia and Nutreco, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing adoption of alternative feed sources and the increase in shrimp farming practices, will provide considerable growth opportunities to shrimp feed manufactures.

Avanti Feeds, BioMar, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Neovia, and Nutreco are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Grower
  • Finisher
  • Starter
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INGREDIENT

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Continuous development of new products
  • Rise in use of prebiotics in shrimp feed
  • Growing adoption of alternative feed sources

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avanti Feeds
  • BioMar
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods
  • Neovia
  • Nutreco

