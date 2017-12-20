Global Single Serve Coffee Maker Market to Reach a Volume Growth of about 98,900 Thousand Units in the Year 2026 – PMR

New York City, NY, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Single serve coffee makers are also known as one cup coffee makers and give the lovers of coffee a fresh cup whenever they desire, with no mess to clean up, one cup at a single time. Single cup coffee servers are ideal for those consumers who like to have a single cup of coffee from time to time. They are also ideal for gourmet coffee lovers, but don’t have the time to grind beans and make a full pot of coffee. Such type of single serve coffee makers are also suitable for consumers who don’t want any mess to clear after having their coffee and when there are just few persons having coffee in a household. However, single cup coffee servers can only brew limited type of coffee beans and the cost of each cup of coffee will be more. However, the popularity of single serve coffee servers is increasing due to the convenience they offer to the consumers.

The global single serve coffee market is slated to touch a volume growth of about 98,900 thousand units in the year 2026 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Single Serve Coffee Maker Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the more than 12 oz segment is slated to touch a volume growth of nearly 13,340 thousands units in the year 2026. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The more than 12 oz segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the volume share of the brew size segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2026 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the e-commerce segment will reach a volume growth of about 67,000 thousand units in the year 2026. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The e-commerce segment is forecasted to account for nearly two-third of the total volume share of the sales channel segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2026 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the boutiques segment is slated to reach a volume growth of nearly US$ 18,700 thousand units in 2026. The boutiques segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the boutiques segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the U.S. single serve coffee maker market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2017 to 2026.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the single serve coffee maker market like JURA Elektroapparate AG, Keurig Green Mountain, Sunbeam Products, Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Hamilton Beach Brands, The Black & Decker Corporation, Cuisinart, BUNN, and LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA.

