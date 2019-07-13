Global Size of 5G Infrastructure Market Hits Record Value of USD 22.5 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at around USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 22.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.1% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), by Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Fog Computing (FC)), by Chipset (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), and Millimeter Wave Technology Chip), and by Vertical (Healthcare, Automotive, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Public Sector, Robotics, and Consumer Electronics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025’’.

Based on the global demand, the 5G infrastructure technology has surpassed 4G infrastructure technology. The constant need for technological advancements has led to the research and development of 5G infrastructure. Currently, 5G infrastructures are designed by integrating the latest technologies so that it supports the download speed of up to 10 GBPS.

The improving standards of living across the world are synchronized with the latest technological enhancements are likely to significantly fuel the 5G infrastructure market globally in the years ahead. It has simultaneously led to an increased dependency on high-speed data for various daily necessities for intrinsic and extrinsic communication. Furthermore, 5G Infrastructure facilitates peak speed 20 times faster when compared to the 4G technology, which is anticipated to be another factor driving this global market in the future. Additionally, to cope up with the advanced technological requirement of the modern era, the demand for 5G infrastructure is significantly growing worldwide. However, manufacturing and installation expenses involved in the research, development, and designing of 5G infrastructure might restrain the 5G infrastructure market growth on a global scale. Moreover, the flourishing IoT sector is expected to create new growth opportunities for the players operating in the global 5G infrastructure market over the forecast time period.

The global 5G infrastructure market is classified on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset, and vertical. The communication infrastructure segment includes small cell, macro cell, a radio access network (RAN), and a distributed antenna system (DAS). The small cell segment is further divided into the micro cell, pico cell, and femtocell. The core network technology segment includes software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC). By chipset, this market includes application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), and millimeter wave technology chip. By vertical, this market includes healthcare, automotive, construction, energy and utilities, retail, public sector, robotics, and consumer electronics.

By region, this global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America dominated the 5G infrastructure market globally and is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the upcoming years as well. This can be attributed to the strong presence of prominent market players and the growing automation in different verticals and number of connected devices. The U.S. is the corporate headquarter of many market players, such as Intel, Qualcomm, AT&T, Cavium, Cisco, and Analog Devices. Due to the remarkable presence of leading market players, the U.S. is projected to hold the largest share of this regional market. Due to the increasing number of smart cities projects in Canada, the country is anticipated to witness a high growth rate in the North American 5G infrastructure market in the future.

Europe is projected to hold a substantial market share in the years ahead, owing to the introduction of new government initiatives favoring the deployment of 5G infrastructures and early adoption of 5G technology. The joint venture of the European ICT industry and European Commission for providing 5G infrastructure public-private partnership (5G PPP), is likely to further fuel this regional market’s growth over the estimated timeframe. Germany is likely to hold a substantial share of this regional market, owing to the early deployment of 5G technology and the availability of advanced technologies. The 5G technology is forecasted to be commercialized by 2020.

The Asia Pacific 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, owing to the rising number of 5G-enabled consumer electronics devices in emerging economies, such as India and China and the launch of 5G-enabled smartphones, TVs, etc. China is projected to hold a substantial share of this regional market due to the growing consumer electronics industry. The Chinese consumer electronics market is estimated to account for USD 131,078 million by 2019.

Some key participants operating in the global 5G Infrastructure market are LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Ericsson, NEC, Huawei, ZTE Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Cavium, MACOM Technology Solutions, and MediaTek, among others.

The report segments the global 5G Infrastructure market into:

5G Infrastructure Market: Communication Infrastructure Analysis

Small Cell Micro Cell Pico Cell

Femtocell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

5G Infrastructure Market: Core Network Technology Analysis

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

5G Infrastructure Market: Chipset Analysis

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chip

5G Infrastructure Market: Vertical Analysis

Healthcare

Automotive

Construction

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Public Sector

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

5G Infrastructure Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

