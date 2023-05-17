[216+ Pages Report] The Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2022 to USD 19.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH, Helly Hansen, Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH, The Burton Corporation, Skis Rassignol S.A., Volcom LLC, Icelantic LLC, Coalition Snow., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ski Gear And Equipment Market By Product (Clothing, Footwear, Head Gear, And Ski & Poles), By Application (Male, Kids, And Female), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail Stores), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ski Gear and Equipment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 19.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Ski Gear and Equipment? How big is the Ski Gear and Equipment Industry?

Report Overview:

Ski gear and equipment comprise boots, poles, skis, and helmets. Furthermore, this equipment is used in winter sports that include skiing sports events arranged during winter in Western countries as well as North American countries.

For the record, cambered ski was manufactured in the countries such as Norway and used by peasants. It was then converted into a sporting event after that. The rise in the allocation of funds for enhancing the ski infrastructure has resulted in the surging demand for skiing equipment across the globe.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/ski-gear-equipment-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 216+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market:

Growth Factors:

An increase in the number of people taking part in winter sports activities including skiing will steer the growth of the global ski gear and equipment market. Favorable government policies will proliferate the size of the global market.

The expansion of the global market can be attributed to lower costs of equipment and easy access to less labor-intensive techniques.

In addition to this, flourishing tourist activities will account majorly for the global market growth during the forecast timeframe. Availability of strong sports infrastructure facilities will further boost global market trends.

Restraints:

The possibility of collisions & untoward incidences taking place on the mountain tops while skiing and the presence of mountain avalanches can impede the global ski gear and equipment industry surge.

Opportunities:

An increase in winter sports activities and leisure activities across the globe will open new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/ski-gear-equipment-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 19.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH, Helly Hansen, Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH, The Burton Corporation, Skis Rassignol S.A., Volcom LLC, Icelantic LLC, and Coalition Snow. Key Segment By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Ski Gear and Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ski gear and equipment market is divided into products, distribution channels, applications, and regions.

Head gear segment is slated to record the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast timeline

The product segment of the ski gear and equipment market is sub-segmented into clothing, footwear, headgear, and ski & poles segments. Furthermore, the head gear segment is slated to record the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast timeline. The segmental expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to a rise in the number of damages to body parts occurring during snow sports activities. Additionally, new product launches will further contribute to the segmental surge during the forthcoming years.

Online retail store segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channels, the ski gear and equipment industry across the globe is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets and online retail stores segments. Moreover, the online retail store segment, which recorded the fastest CAGR in 2022, will continue to do so even during the forecast period. The segmental growth over the projected timespan can be attributed to the launching of various e-commerce websites offering value-added services to customers. This includes cashback offers Moreover, firms such as snowinn.com, and decathlon. in, and skis.com are some of the online retail stores offering ski gear & equipment to customers at discounted rates.

Based on the application, the global ski gear and equipment market is divided into male, kids, and female segments. The male segment, which dominates the global market share in 2022, is set to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The growth of the segment in the forecasting timeline can be subject to rising awareness pertaining to skiing as a major leisure activity among the male population in nations such as France, Italy, Germany, Holland, Finland, Sweden, and the UK.

The global Ski Gear and Equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Clothing

Footwear

Head Gear

Ski & Poles

By Application

Male

Kids

Female

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Browse the full “Ski Gear And Equipment Market By Product (Clothing, Footwear, Head Gear, And Ski & Poles), By Application (Male, Kids, And Female), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail Stores), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ski-gear-equipment-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global ski gear and equipment market include –

Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH

Helly Hansen

Amer Sports Oyj

Fischer Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH

The Burton Corporation

Skis Rassignol S.A.

Volcom LLC

Icelantic LLC

Coalition Snow.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ski Gear and Equipment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Ski Gear and Equipment market size was valued at around US$ 13.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2030.

The global ski gear and equipment market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to easy access to strong infrastructure availability for snow sports and consumer inclination towards snow-related events.

Based on product, the clothing segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the male segment to make major contributions towards the global market proceeds over 2023-2030.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to make major contributions towards the global market proceeds over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific ski gear and equipment market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/ski-gear-equipment-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Ski Gear and Equipment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Ski Gear and Equipment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Ski Gear and Equipment Industry?

What segments does the Ski Gear and Equipment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ski Gear and Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7188

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North American Ski Gear and Equipment market to accrue the highest revenue share over 2023-2030

The ski gear and equipment market in North America is predicted to retain its market domination over the upcoming timeline. The expansion of the market in North America can be credited to the huge spending capacity of the customers in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to this, the rise in the recreational activities witnessed in these countries will proliferate the growth of the market size in North America. In addition to this, the presence of giant manufacturers in the region will prompt regional market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/ski-gear-equipment-market

Recent Developments

In the second quarter of 2022, Liesheng and Amer Sports joined hands in which Amer Sports divested Suunto to Liesheng. In addition to this, the move will help Amer Sports in establishing renowned sports firms as well as direct-to-customer contact units in nations such as the U.S. and China. The strategic initiative will boost the growth of the ski gear and equipment industry across the globe.

In the second half of 2021, Fischer Sports declared that it will add a new product to the alpine product portfolio in the ski & boot category. The move is likely to expand the scope of the ski gear and equipment industry across the globe.

In the first quarter of 2021, NuORDER, a key player in the B2B e-commerce industry, declared that it has signed a partnership agreement with Black Diamond Equipment, the key firm manufacturing climbing & mountain sports equipment, skiing, and clothes. The initiative will boost the growth of the global ski gear and equipment market.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Textile Flame Retardants Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/textile-flame-retardants-market

Alternative Protein Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/alternative-protein-market

Car Rental Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/car-rental-market

Mosquito Repellent Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market

Smart Appliances Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-appliances-market

Surgical Gowns Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/surgical-gowns-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?