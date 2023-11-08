The US small molecule API market is projected to surge by 1.9% in 2033 due to rising demand for effective pharmaceutical treatments, driven by technological advancements and increased R&D investment, emphasizing quality and innovation.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The small molecule API market is expected to reach US$ 116 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to reach US$ 174 billion by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1%.

Small molecule synthesis methods that are environmentally friendly, such as those developed in green chemistry, contribute to the sustainability of the market for small molecules. Research, development, and market access for small molecules are significantly affected by intellectual property rights, patents, and licensing agreements.

Small molecules, many of which are developed by pharmaceutical companies, are constantly being researched and developed by them. The demand for the APIs associated with these new drugs could rise as they enter the market. World population growth is contributing to an increase in healthcare needs. The constant demand for pharmaceuticals to treat a variety of medical conditions has consequently led to a constant supply of small molecule APIs.

Chronic diseases and age-related conditions are becoming more prevalent as the global population ages. The demand for APIs related to small molecule drugs is increasing as these health issues are being managed and treated with small molecule drugs. Developing countries have greater access to healthcare due to growing economies. Due to this, small molecule drugs are in higher demand, making them more affordable.

Regulatory changes and standards can influence the demand for small molecule APIs. Stricter quality and safety requirements can influence the demand for APIs that meet higher quality and safety standards. Drug developers can receive custom API synthesis services from pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers. Depending on the innovation level of drug development, such services can be in demand.

A shift in the manufacturing and demand for APIs can be caused by rising environmental regulations and sustainability goals in the pharmaceutical industry. Advancements in chemistry, manufacturing techniques, and automation can impact the production and demand for small molecule APIs.

Key Takeaways:

By 2033, FMI estimates that standard APIs will account for 79.1% of market revenue.

of market revenue. A market share of 43.6% is anticipated for In-House production type in the small molecule API market.

is anticipated for In-House production type in the small molecule API market. The United Kingdom is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7% until 2033.

until 2033. The United States is expected to experience a significant increase of 1.9% CAGR in the demand for small molecule APIs by 2033.

in the demand for small molecule APIs by 2033. By 2033, the small molecule API market in India is predicted to expand at 6.2% CAGR until 2033.

“Rising demand for various pharmaceutical research and development activities in small molecule APIs is growing demand on the market. Demand for green chemistry and continuous manufacturing for personalized medicine will drive market growth in the near future,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Small Molecule API Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 116 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 174 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 4.1 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Molecule Type

Product

Application

Therapeutic Area

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Johnson Matthey

Pfizer Inc.

Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sanofi S.A

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GILEAD Sciences Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co. Inc.

BASF SE

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

APIs for small molecules are highly competitive markets occupied by several companies. A niche market tailored to a specific demographic is becoming increasingly popular. Innovation and strong partnerships have contributed to the market’s success. APIs for small molecules have been introduced in recent years.

Market Developments Include:

In October 2023, SK Pharmteco participated in the CPHI 2023 exhibition in Barcelona. SK Pharmateco aims to demonstrate its business competitiveness and explore opportunities as a multimodality contract manufacturing organization (CDM).

In October 2023, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. announced the launch of its Biologics initiative as part of its goal of diversifying and growing in North America. Located at the 2070 Hadwen site in Mississauga, ON, the multiphase initiative aims to establish a facility. As a CDMO, Eurofins Alphora offers API and HPAPI expertise in developing and manufacturing linkers and warheads for antibody-drug conjugates.

Key Segments Profiled in the Small Molecule API Market Industry Survey:

By Molecule Type:

Standard API

HPAPI

By Production:

Captive/In-House

Outsourced

By Application:

Clinical

Commercial

By Therapeutic Area:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

General Health

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

