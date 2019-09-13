Global Smart Antenna Market Will Reach to USD 8.9 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global smart antenna market was USD 5.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.1 % between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Smart Antenna Market By Type (Adaptive Array and Switched Multi-Beam), By Technology (Multiple Input Single Output, Single Input Multiple Output, Multiple Input Multiple Output, and Others), By Application (Cellular System, Wi-FI System, WiMax System, RADAR, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global smart antenna market was USD 5.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.1 % between 2019 and 2025.

Smart antenna system links signal processing capability with multiple antenna elements to optimize its reception patterns and radiation automatically in response to the signal environment.

Browse through 54 Tables & 27 Figures spread over 172 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Antenna Market Size 2018: By Type, Applications, Technology, Industry Share, Demand, Market Size, Segments, Analysis and Forecast to 2025”.

The globally thriving standards of living in combination with the latest technological enhancements are driving the smart antenna market. This has instantaneously led to the dependency on high-speed data for numerous necessities for M2M and integrated network communication. This has escalated the demand for smart antennas, as it improves the performance of next-generation wireless communication systems. Thus, to handle the advanced technological requirements of next-generation networking, the demand for smart antennas is accelerating tremendously globally. The rising popularity of smartphones is fuelling the demand for smart antenna market globally. The growing requirement for fast data transmission and high-speed data for web browsing and downloading will continue to drive the smart antenna market in the years ahead. However, the lack of communication infrastructure in developing countries and high manufacturing and installation expenses involved in the research & development of smart antenna may limit the smart antenna market to some extent.

The smart antenna market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, and application. By technology, the smart antenna market includes multiple input single outputs (MISO), single input multiple output (SIMO), multiple input multiple output (MIMO), and others. Owing to the higher spectral efficiency and link diversity and reliability, MIMO has progressed and become an important part of wireless communication standards, which includes long term evolution (4G), WiMax (4G), IEEE 802.11n (WiFi)and HSPA+ (3G). The SIMO segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share, owing to its extensive use in digital communication systems, wireless local area network (WLANs), metropolitan area network (MANs), and mobile communication systems. The MISO technology reduces errors and improves data transmission, along with permitting the signal customization.

The application segment is classified into a Wi-Fi system, RADAR, cellular system, Wi-Max system, and others. Owing to the large-scale infrastructural development of Wi-MAX systems, the Wi-MAX system segment will propel over the forecast period. These systems enable the management of mobile and fixed communication devices by giving more flexibility to their operators. Moreover, these systems are useful in narrow beam operation as they reduce interference.

North America will hold a significant share in the smart antenna market globally in the future, owing to the presence of leading market players and rising regional demand for smart antennas. Market players are taking efforts to introduce smart antennas with numerous advanced technologies, which will further contribute to this regional market over the projected period. Government spending to enhance modern infrastructure and increasing investments in advanced technologies are also expected to fuel this regional market. Smart antennas will be optimizing the 5G market, as 5G network will not only require MEC but also smart antennas to optimize mobility, coverage, and minimize the need for handover from 5G to 4G RAN.

Europe is likely to hold a considerable share of the smart antenna market globally over the forecast years. Initiatives by government and the early 5G technology adoption are majorly driving this regional market. The rising demand for connected automobiles in Europe is also expected to propel the smart antenna market. These connected vehicles will have wireless connectivity and positioning technologies, such as Bluetooth, 4G/4G LTE/5G, in safety features, and GNNS positioning systems, to ensure safer and comfortable rides. This will propel the demand for antennas and sensors to deliver low-latency connectivity and high-bandwidth, which will further fuel the market in Europe.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness vital smart antenna market growth over the projected period, owing to the rising number of connected devices and 5G-enabled consumer electronics devices in the budding economies of China and India. Moreover, the Asia Pacific contributes to 3/5 of the world’s population, which significantly increases the smartphone adoption and internet penetration. This is also anticipated to fuel this regional market in the future.

The commercialization of 5G technology in Latin America is anticipated to propel the smart antenna market in the future. In comparison to other regions, the smart antenna market growth in the region is anticipated to lag behind due to the slow adoption of latest technologies. Manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa are engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions for R&D of 5G technology and infrastructure, which will fuel the region’s smart antenna market.

Some noticeable players of the smart antenna market are Intel, Cobham Antenna Systems, ArrayComm, Samsung Electronics, Motorola Solutions, Alcatel-Lucent, California Amplifier, Broadcom, Jiashan Jinchang Electronics, and Accel Networks.

This report segments the global smart antenna market into:

Smart Antenna Market: Type Analysis

Adaptive Array Antenna

Switched Multi-Beam Antenna

Smart Antenna Market: Technology Analysis

MISO (Multiple Input Single Output)

SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output)

MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)

Others

Smart Antenna Market: Application Analysis

Cellular System

Wi-Fi System

WiMax System

RADAR

Others

Smart Antenna Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

