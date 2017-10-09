Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Smart Food Market 2017-2022: AI, Data Analytics, and IoT in Food Production, Distribution, and Sales Report

Global Smart Food Market 2017-2022: AI, Data Analytics, and IoT in Food Production, Distribution, and Sales Report

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Smart Food Marketplace: AI, Data Analytics, and IoT in Food Production, Distribution, and Sales 2017 – 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This research evaluates the technologies, solutions, and related market opportunities for leveraging these next generation food system technologies. The report includes analysis of the food ecosystem and the role of technologies in reducing costs, improving revenues, and optimizing overall value throughout the ecosystem. The report includes detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts for the 2017 to 2022 period.

Smart Food represents those products, services, and processes that support the intelligent production, logistics, and sales of food. The Smart Food ecosystem is rapidly evolving as constituents in the value chain are aggressively integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies throughout food systems.

IoT alone is anticipated to generate substantial savings on the supply-side of the food ecosystem as IoT in Agriculture enables significant cost savings due to operational efficiency improvements, which translate into lower labor costs as well as more efficient use of inputs to production such as fossil fuels, water, fertilizer, etc.

Target Audience:

  • Network service providers
  • Commercial farm operators
  • Agriculture support companies
  • Food wholesalers and retailers
  • Food transport and logistics companies
  • AI, Data Analytics, and IoT solution providers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Food Systems are Becoming Smarter
1.2 Smart Food Market: Consumer vs. Technology
1.3 Urban Population, Spending Pattern, and Smart Dietary
1.4 Food Preservation Techniques, R&D Activities, and Fragmentation

2 Smart Food Ecosystem
2.1 Farm to Fork IoT Value Chain
2.2 M2M Architecture and FMIS Platform
2.3 Smart Farming and IoT Technology
2.4 Food Safety and Food Security
2.5 Digital Signage and AI
2.6 Big Data and Machine Learning
2.7 Business Model Evolution
2.7.1 Business Model Example
2.7.2 Business Model Testing
2.8 Smart Food Initiative

3 Smart Food Marketplace Outlook and Forecasts
3.1 Global Smart Food Market 2017 – 2022
3.2 Smart Food Market by Segment 2017 – 2022
3.3 Smart Food Consumer Sales Market 2017 – 2022
3.4 Smart Food Technology Solution Market 2017 – 2022
3.4.1 Market by Type
3.4.1.1 Market by Hardware and Component Type
3.4.1.2 Market by Software Type
3.4.1.3 Market by FMIS Platform Type
3.4.1.4 Market by Communication Technology Type
3.4.1.5 Market by Service Type
3.4.2 Market by Value Chain Application
3.4.2.1 Market by Plant Farming Application
3.4.2.2 Market by Livestock Farming Application
3.4.2.3 Market by Food Processing Application
3.4.2.4 Market by Logistics and Distribution Application
3.4.2.5 Market by Wholesale and Retail Application
3.4.2.6 Market by Consumer Application
3.4.3 Market by Region

4 Companies and Solutions
4.1 Amazon (and Whole Foods)
4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company
4.3 Arla Foods
4.4 AVEKA Group
4.5 Balchem Corporation
4.6 BASF SE
4.7 Cargill Inc.
4.8 Firmenich SA
4.9 Coca Cola Company
4.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc
4.11 Ingredion Incorporated
4.12 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
4.13 Kellogg Company
4.14 Kerry Group
4.15 Nestle SA
4.16 PepsiCo Inc.
4.17 FrieslandCampina
4.18 Sensient Technologies Corporation
4.19 Symrise
4.20 Tate & Lyle plc

5 Conclusions and Recommendations
5.1 Large Scale Pilots
5.2 Integrated Application Framework
5.3 Critical Success Factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kg2p8/smart_food 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Internet of Things and M2M, Data Analytics , Artificial Intelligence
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.