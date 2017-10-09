Global Smart Food Market 2017-2022: AI, Data Analytics, and IoT in Food Production, Distribution, and Sales Report

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Smart Food Marketplace: AI, Data Analytics, and IoT in Food Production, Distribution, and Sales 2017 – 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This research evaluates the technologies, solutions, and related market opportunities for leveraging these next generation food system technologies. The report includes analysis of the food ecosystem and the role of technologies in reducing costs, improving revenues, and optimizing overall value throughout the ecosystem. The report includes detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts for the 2017 to 2022 period.

Smart Food represents those products, services, and processes that support the intelligent production, logistics, and sales of food. The Smart Food ecosystem is rapidly evolving as constituents in the value chain are aggressively integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies throughout food systems.

IoT alone is anticipated to generate substantial savings on the supply-side of the food ecosystem as IoT in Agriculture enables significant cost savings due to operational efficiency improvements, which translate into lower labor costs as well as more efficient use of inputs to production such as fossil fuels, water, fertilizer, etc.

Target Audience:

Network service providers

Commercial farm operators

Agriculture support companies

Food wholesalers and retailers

Food transport and logistics companies

AI, Data Analytics, and IoT solution providers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Food Systems are Becoming Smarter

1.2 Smart Food Market: Consumer vs. Technology

1.3 Urban Population, Spending Pattern, and Smart Dietary

1.4 Food Preservation Techniques, R&D Activities, and Fragmentation

2 Smart Food Ecosystem

2.1 Farm to Fork IoT Value Chain

2.2 M2M Architecture and FMIS Platform

2.3 Smart Farming and IoT Technology

2.4 Food Safety and Food Security

2.5 Digital Signage and AI

2.6 Big Data and Machine Learning

2.7 Business Model Evolution

2.7.1 Business Model Example

2.7.2 Business Model Testing

2.8 Smart Food Initiative

3 Smart Food Marketplace Outlook and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Food Market 2017 – 2022

3.2 Smart Food Market by Segment 2017 – 2022

3.3 Smart Food Consumer Sales Market 2017 – 2022

3.4 Smart Food Technology Solution Market 2017 – 2022

3.4.1 Market by Type

3.4.1.1 Market by Hardware and Component Type

3.4.1.2 Market by Software Type

3.4.1.3 Market by FMIS Platform Type

3.4.1.4 Market by Communication Technology Type

3.4.1.5 Market by Service Type

3.4.2 Market by Value Chain Application

3.4.2.1 Market by Plant Farming Application

3.4.2.2 Market by Livestock Farming Application

3.4.2.3 Market by Food Processing Application

3.4.2.4 Market by Logistics and Distribution Application

3.4.2.5 Market by Wholesale and Retail Application

3.4.2.6 Market by Consumer Application

3.4.3 Market by Region

4 Companies and Solutions

4.1 Amazon (and Whole Foods)

4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

4.3 Arla Foods

4.4 AVEKA Group

4.5 Balchem Corporation

4.6 BASF SE

4.7 Cargill Inc.

4.8 Firmenich SA

4.9 Coca Cola Company

4.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc

4.11 Ingredion Incorporated

4.12 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

4.13 Kellogg Company

4.14 Kerry Group

4.15 Nestle SA

4.16 PepsiCo Inc.

4.17 FrieslandCampina

4.18 Sensient Technologies Corporation

4.19 Symrise

4.20 Tate & Lyle plc

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Large Scale Pilots

5.2 Integrated Application Framework

5.3 Critical Success Factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kg2p8/smart_food





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Health Food and Sports Nutrition, Internet of Things and M2M, Data Analytics , Artificial Intelligence