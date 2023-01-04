[221 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, Global Smart Stadium Market size & share revenue was valued at around $8529.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about $27848.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 21.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM (US), Tech Mahindra (India), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), NTT (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands), Centurlink (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Vix Technology (Australia), Intechnology (UK), Hawk-Eye Innovations (UK), Locbee (Hungary), Insprid (UK), Byrom (UK), Volteo (US), Dignia (Israel), Atos (France), Honeywell (US), UCOPIA (France), Schneider Electric (France), AllGoVision (India)

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Stadium Market By Software (Digital Content Management, Audio And Video Management, Digital Signage, Mobile And Web Content Management, Stadium & Public Security, Access Control, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Security Scanning, Imaging, And Metal Detection, Emergency And Disaster Management, Cybersecurity, Others, Building Automation, Parking Management Systems, Energy Management Systems, Facility Management Systems, Event Management, Event Marketing And Registration, Ticketing Management, Workforce Management, Network Management, Crowd Management), By Service (Consulting, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Stadium Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8529.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 27848.8 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Smart Stadium? How big is the Smart Stadium Industry?

Smart Stadium Industry Coverage & Overview:

Increasing advancements in technology and rising adoption of smart technologies are expected to majorly influence the demand for smart stadium on a global level. These smart stadiums enable effective management and operation of stadiums while using smart technologies to avoid errors and enhance operations to create a better experience for the spectators.

A smart stadium is a sports venue that utilizes advanced technologies to enhance the fan experience, optimize operations, and generate new revenue streams. These technologies may include high-speed networking and Wi-Fi, digital signage, social media integration, mobile ticketing, beacons and location-based services, and more.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8529.5 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 27848.8 million CAGR Growth Rate 21.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players IBM (US), Tech Mahindra (India), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), NTT (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands), Centurlink (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Vix Technology (Australia), Intechnology (UK), Hawk-Eye Innovations (UK), Locbee (Hungary), Insprid (UK), Byrom (UK), Volteo (US), Dignia (Israel), Atos (France), Honeywell (US), UCOPIA (France), Schneider Electric (France ), and AllGoVision (India) Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Global Smart Stadium Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing technological proliferation, the rising popularity of smart technology, and the high digital transformation of the stadium are other factors that will propel the smart stadium market potential over the forecast period.

However, the high costs of deployment of these smart stadium are expected to act as a restraining factor for the global smart stadium market growth in the long run. The smart stadium companies are focusing on providing affordable solutions to boost the smart stadium market potential through 2028.

The smart stadium market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for enhanced fan experiences and the need for more efficient and cost-effective stadium operations. Factors driving growth in the smart stadium market include the increasing adoption of smart city technologies, the growth of e-sports and other digital events, and the need for stadium owners and operators to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

The Companies included in report offer a variety of products and services that enable smart stadium capabilities, including networking and connectivity solutions, digital signage and content management systems, and data analytics and visualization tools.

Overall, the smart stadium market is expected to continue to grow and evolve as technology advances and new use cases emerge. Stadium owners and operators will need to keep up with these changes in order to remain competitive and provide the best possible experiences for their fans.

Smart Stadium Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global smart stadium market is segregated based on software, service, and region. Based on software, the global market is distinguished into Digital Content Management, Audio and Video Management, Digital Signage, Mobile and Web Content Management, Stadium & Public Security, Access Control, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection, Emergency and Disaster Management, Cybersecurity, Others, Building Automation, Parking Management Systems, Energy Management Systems, Facility Management Systems, Event Management, Event Marketing and Registration, Ticketing Management, Workforce Management, Network Management, and Crowd Management. The ticketing registration and security segments will lead the growth trend over the forecast period. The crowd management segment is expected to see high demand as demand for effective people management increases owing to rising instances of stampedes in multiple public events.

The global Smart Stadium market is segmented as follows:

By Software:

Digital Content Management

Audio and Video Management

Digital Signage

Mobile and Web Content Management

Stadium & Public Security

Access Control

Video Surveillance

Physical Security Information Management

Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Others

Building Automation

Parking Management Systems

Energy Management Systems

Facility Management Systems

Event Management

Event Marketing and Registration

Ticketing Management

Workforce Management

Network Management

Crowd Management

By Service

Consulting

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Smart Stadium market include –

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Smart Stadium market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 21.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Smart Stadium market size was valued at around US$ 8529.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27848.8 million by 2028.

The smart stadium market will grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region, and smart stadium companies should do very well there over the next few years.

By Services, Consulting field dominate the smart stadium market.

During the time period covered by our projection, we expect the tick management and security management markets to grow in a big way.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Smart Stadium industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Smart Stadium Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Smart Stadium Industry?

What segments does the Smart Stadium Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Smart Stadium Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Software, By Services, By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region will see the fastest growth of the smart stadium marketplace and is expected to be a highly beneficial region for smart stadium companies over the forecast period. Japan will be the most prominent market in this region owing to its rising focus on smart infrastructure and supportive government initiatives. High technological proliferation, rising internet penetration, and increasing popularity of smart technology will be other factors influencing smart stadium market growth.

The smart stadium market in Europe will hold a dominant market share over the forecast period owing to rising sporting events and the presence of key smart stadium providers in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2018, IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) a leading technology giant announced the launch of its new platform that offers hybrid data management and integration that will promote the use of smart technology in infrastructure and hence will expand the customer base of the firm.

