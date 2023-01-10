The global smoke evacuation systems industry demand is driven by an increase in elective procedures and the availability of upgraded systems. Additionally, the business is expected to be bolstered by expansion of medical tourism in emerging economies and a surge in requirement for hospital critical care units.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to TMR, the smoke evacuation systems industry size stood at US$ 158.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to surpass US$ 298.8 Mn by the end of 2031.

Surgical smoke evacuation systems are suction and filtering devices that employ high-flow suction and filtering to remove smoke produced at electrosurgical units (ESUs). This technique aids in reducing patient and staff exposure to the particles and gases discharged from smoke.

Surgical smoke is a byproduct of procedures that require an electric instrument to cut, coagulate, fulgurate, or dissolve tissues. It has the potential to affect air quality in the operating room and impair visibility at the surgical site.

Concerns associated with surgical smoke for surgeons and nurses in surgical settings have augmented global demand for smoke evacuation systems. Furthermore, demand for elective surgeries and improved technologies also drives the global smoke evacuation market systems. Simultaneously, the business is estimated to be reinforced by an expansion in medical tourism in developing economies and a spike in demand for hospital emergency care units. Hence, smoke evacuation systems business opportunities have broadened extensively.

However, market limitations include the high cost of the gadgets and strict government regulations for product certification. Manufacturers are striving to develop economical solutions to meet the growing demand.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Growth Drivers

According to the smoke evacuation systems industry research report, the market is being driven by an increase in number of cosmetic treatments, and a rise in demand for aesthetic therapy which has opened up new growth avenues for the global market.

Orthopedic disorders, injuries, and trauma are prevalent in a large proportion of the population across the world. This is estimated to enhance market growth throughout the forecast period. Besides, a significant number of younger patients are undergoing orthopedic surgery for joint injuries and other associated conditions. Rise in number of knee replacements, hip replacements, and other orthopedic surgeries which require elective procedures is projected to lead to revenue generation opportunities for the smoke evacuation systems industry..

Minimally invasive surgical procedures decrease complications and recovery time. Subsequently, technical improvements in the field of minimally invasive surgery and the expansion of medical tourism in developing nations create substantial prospects for the global market for smoke evacuation systems

Key Findings of Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

In 2021, the smoke evacuation systems category held a substantial product share. For medical devices, smoke evacuation systems are a preventive measure to be adopted during elective surgeries. Laparoscopic smoke evacuation devices are also utilized in laparoscopic and other surgical procedures which may fuel the market growth.

A smoke evacuation system is designed for continuous operation in hospital and clinic operating rooms. During the forecast period, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to account for a considerable share of the smoke evacuation systems market. The hospitals segment is also anticipated to be driven by an increase in surgical operations, such as general surgery, orthopedic surgery, and cosmetic surgery.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Regional Perspective

According to smoke evacuation systems market statistics, North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of minimally invasive or non-invasive surgical procedures and prevalence of chronic health conditions are driving the market in this region. Additionally, the increase in orthopedic and open surgeries in the United States is anticipated to boost business in North America.

Expansion of the smoke evacuation systems market in Asia Pacific is being driven by an increase in medical tourism and the availability of advanced treatment alternatives. Developing countries in the region are engaged in setting up well-equipped healthcare infrastructure. It is also anticipated that government initiatives to facilitate medical travel would support market development in the next few years.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The market for smoke evacuation systems is fragmented, with only a handful of dominant manufacturers. Expansion of product lines and mergers and acquisitions are crucial for expansion of leading firms. The prominent industry players include Medline, TEKNO-MEDICAL, CONMED Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., STERIS, Stryker, Medtronic, Olympus, Utah Medical Products, Inc. Ethicon, Inc., Pall Corporation, and Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Segmentation

Product

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products

Accessories

Application

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

