Global Smoking Cessation Partnering Deals and Agreements Directory 2012-2018

Dublin, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Smoking Cessation Partnering 2012 to 2018” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Smoking Cessation Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world’s leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 – Therapy Partnering trends in numbers

Partnering in numbers – by year

Partnering in numbers – most active

Partnering in numbers – by industry sector

Partnering in numbers – by deal type

Partnering in numbers – by technology type

Partnering in numbers – by stage of development

Chapter 2 – Most active dealmakers

Chapter 3 – Partnering deals directory

Partnering deals directory – by company A-Z

Partnering deals directory – by deal value

Partnering deals directory – by industry sector

Partnering deals directory – by deal type

Partnering deals directory – by stage of development

Partnering deals directory – by technology area

Chapter 4 – Partnering deals with a contract document

Chapter 5 – M&A in numbers

M&A in numbers – by year

Chapter 6 – M&A deals directory

M&A deals directory – by company A-Z

M&A deals directory – by deal value

Chapter 7 – Financing in numbers

Financing in numbers – by year

Financing in numbers – by financing type

Chapter 8 – Financing deals directory

Financing deals directory – by company A-Z

Financing deals directory – by deal value

Financing deals directory – by financing type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c742cq/global_smoking?w=12

