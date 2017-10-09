Global Social Gaming Strategic Business Report 2017

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Social Gaming – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aeria Games GmbH (Germany)
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)
- Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (USA)
- King Digital Entertainment plc (UK)
- Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada)
- DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA)
- PopCap Games, Inc. (USA)
- Etermax (Argentina)
- GREE, Inc. (Japan)
- Miniclip SA (Switzerland)
- Peak Games (Turkey)
- Playtech plc (Isle of Man, UK)
- Pretty Simple (France)
- Social Point (Spain)
- Supercell (Finland)
- SYBO Games (Denmark)
- Wooga GmbH (Germany)
- Zynga, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Social Gaming: The Next Stage of Video Game Evolution
Charting the Evolution of Video Games Over the Decades
Gaming Becomes Better When Played Together
The Rise of Social Networking Provides the Foundation for the Development of Social Gaming
Casual Games & Social Games Intersect to Create a Mega Gaming Explosion in the Video Games Industry
Casual Revolution Underway in the Video Games Industry Primes Social Gaming Market for Growth
Social Networks, Casual Games & Mobile Devices: A Perfect Medley for Successful Social Gaming
Social Gaming Psychographics: Women Emerge as the Largest Gaming Audience, Forcing Game Developers to Take Stock of the New Emerging Reality
Adroit Integration of Viral Loops Drives the Value and Success of Social Games
Multiplayer Social Games Grow in Popularity
Social Gaming Emerges as the Next Frontier for Digital Advertising
Social Gambling Games Emerge into a Lucrative Game Genre in the Social Gaming Market
Tapping into the Spirit of Competitiveness and Risk Taking, Social Gambling Acquires a Wide Audience Base
Traditional Gambling Operators Eye Social Gambling Games as a Tool to Broaden the Horizon of Real Money Gambling
Social Gambling Games Remain Fairly Unregulated
Conclusions
High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth of Online Social Gaming
Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Online Social Gaming
Growing Use of Smartphones for Entertainment Drive the Popularity of Social Mobile Gaming
Smartphone Penetration to Support Growth in the Market
Wearable Social Platforms Make a Disruptive Entry into the Social Mobile Gaming Space
Will Social Gaming be impacted by the Ban & Restrictions Imposed on Social Media Services?
Regulatory Overview
Competition: A Review
Heavy Consolidation Activity in the Social Gaming Market
List of Social Gaming Companies Acquired During 2014-2016
Latency Issues Create Challenge to Online Social Gaming
Market Outlook
2. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
Evolution of Social Gaming
Classification based on Game Type
Casino
Virtual Villages
Word Games
Casual Social Games
Just For Laughs
Sports RPGs
Social RPGs
Ownership Games
Leading Social Casino Games
Zynga Slots
Lucky Slots
3D Slots
DiLiGo Games
Slotomania
Key Elements of Social Gaming Business Model
Monetization Strategies
In-Game Advertising
Lead-generation offers
Selling Virtual Goods/Micro-Transactions
Viral Marketing Concept
Iterative Game Development
Simplicity of Design
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Netmarble to Take Over Vancouver Gaming Studio of Kabam
MTG Acquires Stake in InnoGames
Delta Acquires Gauss Networks
Zhongji Holding Acquires Jagex
Penn National Gaming Takes Over Rocket Games
Caesars Sells Playtika to Shanghai Giant Network Technology
gamigo Takes Over highdigit
Playtech Acquires Funtactix
Youzu Interactive to Acquire Bigpoint
Keywords Studios Takes Over Ankama Asia
Delaware North Takes Over Ruby Seven Studios
Activision Blizzar Takes Over King Digital Entertainment
Pocket Games Acquires Viximo
FastForward Acquires Minority Stake in Moon Active
Yggdrasil Gaming Forms Partnership with VoodooDreams.com
Improbable Partners with Google
Sterling Partners with VLeague
WTP Partners with Ourgame International
PokerStars Introduces New Social Casino Game
Playtech Introduces Virtual Tennis Game
Aeria Games Inks Partnership with Neowiz Games
Finnplay Inks Agreement with Las Vegas Casino
Imperus Acquires Akamon
Zynga Acquires Rising Tide
Stride Gaming Takes Over InfiApps
Gaming Realms Takes Over Slingo from RealNetworks
AGS Acquires RocketPlay
GNS Takes Over Idle Gaming
Tencent Acquires Miniclip
Imperus Takes Over Diwip
NYX Gaming Group Inks Agreement with 888 Holdings
BitRush Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Airwin
Blue Crystal Labs Launches New Skill-based Slot Machine Game
Amaya Forays into Regulated Online Gaming Market in the US
Blizzard Extends Online Gaming Partnership with NetEase
Ruby Seven Studios Forms Strategic Partnership with Delaware North Companies
Playphone Inks Distribution Agreement with Cyanogen
Scientific Games Signs Agreement with Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Viber Unveils New Social Games
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
