Sales in the U.S. soft tissue repair market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2022 and 2032. India to be the Hotspot for Soft Tissue Repair Products Manufacturers through 2022 & beyond

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global soft tissue repair market is valued at US$ 6.61 Bn as of now and is expected to reach ~US$ 11.66 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Soft tissue repair refers to a procedure restoring injured or damaged tissue like ligaments, muscle, and various other tissues. The soft tissues could be damaged due to strain, tearing of ligament, or damage to the tendons. Biological materials like xenografts, allografts, synthetic mesh act as soft tissue repair products.

With increasing awareness regarding soft tissue repair products, the soft tissue repair market is bound to grow on an exorbitant note going forward. Also, the fact that almost 409K injuries were revolving around exercise equipment in the year 2021 can’t be ignored. Timely repair of soft tissue could avoid amputations.

In such cases, diabetic patients need to be vigilant on continuous basis. This could thus avoid the worst things like osteoarthritis, peripheral vascular disease, and diabetes-related gangrene. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts and findings with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Soft Tissue Repair Market’.

Key Takeaways from Soft Tissue Repair Market

North America holds a significant market share. This could be credited to the US being subject to prevalence of common and chronic conditions like diabetes, sports injuries, and various others.

Europe stands second on the analogous grounds.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, China leads from the front with rising demand for medical assistance; namely hip reconstruction, elbow reconstruction, and knee reconstruction. India is expected to follow suit. Also, the country is witnessing road traffic accidents at an alarming rate. The Indian Head Injury Foundation has asserted that almost 60% of the injuries caused due to road mishaps result in traumatic brain injuries. Also, ~65% of the adolescent athletes herein suffer from sports injuries. As such, there would be nothing to stop the soft tissue repair market from growing in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Smith & Nephew, in January 2021, completed acquisition of the Extremity Orthopedics arm of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

BD, in December 2021, did acquire Tissuemed, Ltd. with the objective of complementing the former’s product portfolio by addition of a widely applicable surgical sealant to its biosurgery products.

Zimmer Biomet, in January 2021, acquired Relign, so as to aid in filling a vital gap with respect to the business of sports medicines.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, in July 2021, announced that it had acquired Tepha, Inc., so that it could explore the arena of proprietary resorbable polymer technology.

Aroa Biosurgery, in April 2021, did announce that it had obtained clearance from the US FDA for its Myriad Morcells. This myriad matrix’s powdered format does help to heal complex wounds.

Smith and Nephew, in February 2019, tabled the Double ENDOBUTTON Fixation Device. It was waiting for clearance from the US FDA till then. The basic purpose of this device is that of treating anterior glenoid bone loss by following bone block procedure (autograft or allograft) or Latarjet.

Medtronic’s Dextile Anatomical Mesh, in December 2019, did receive approval from the US FDA. It comes across as a hernia repair mesh that makes provisions for a broad coverage of myopectineal orifice for minimizing risk pertaining to recurrence and maintaining shape post passage of trocar.

Key Companies Profiled: –

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Stryker

Medtronic

Acera Surgical Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

ACELITY L.P. Inc.

AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Becton, Dickinson and Company

CONMED

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH

Betatech Medical

“The fact that exploding geriatric population is at a greater risk of injuries related to soft tissue is expected to keep the cash registers ringing for soft tissue repair market in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report project?

The research study is based on product (synthetic, allograft, xenograft, and alloplast), by application (breast reconstruction, hernia, dermatology, orthopaedics (sports medicine, dural repair, and others), dental problems, vaginal sling, and others), and by end-user (hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Services, and clinics).

With growing number of orthopaedic surgeries coupled with traumatized patients, the global soft tissue repair market is slated to do wonders in the forecast period.

