With the automotive industry experiencing substantial growth, the United States solenoid valve industry is poised to achieve a market value of US$ 2.2 billion by 2033. While the historical period witnessed a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the market is anticipated to register a slightly lower CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for solenoid valves can be attributed to the expanding automotive sector, which has played a pivotal role in driving their sales

NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The solenoid valve market is forecast to expand at 4.5% CAGR over the estimated time, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 4.5 billion in 2023.

Strict regulations in the food and beverage and medical industries, especially in developed countries, are propelling the demand for solenoid valves in their production process. Additionally, today’s technology-driven environment is giving momentum to automation in several industries. Since the increase in industries requiring power is rising, governments are coming forward to boost the capacity of the prevailing power plants and have sanctioned projects to build new power plants.

Surging concerns over the plants’ safety magnify the solenoid valve’s prospects. Owing to their strong magnetic field and electric current, solenoid valve makes for a great safety measure to debilitate the effect of a potential disaster.

Key players in the market are making significant investments in research activities to expand their product lines. Locally increasing the manufacturing capacity also helps reduce the company’s operational costs. Key manufacturers are employing this business tactic to help increase their overall revenue.

Key Takeaways:

The United States industry is projected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.4%.

The United Kingdom solenoid valve industry is expected to reach US$ 347.2 million by 2033 end. In the coming decade, the industry is anticipated to perceive a market CAGR of 3.7%, in contrast to the 4.3% CAGR observed in the historical period.

The China solenoid valve industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 595.5 million by 2033. In the historical period, the market recorded a CAGR of 6.9%.

The Japan solenoid valve industry is projected to gain US$ 503.1 million by 2033. Over the forthcoming period, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9%, as opposed to a 4.7% CAGR in the historical period.

The South Korea solenoid valve industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% compared to the 6.2% CAGR observed in the historical period. By 2033, the market is projected to reach US$ 280.6 million 2033.

Based on operation, the normally open segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. In the historical period, the segment registered a CAGR of 5.2%.

Based on function, the 2-way segment is projected to represent a CAGR of 4.3% in the next ten years. In the historical period, the market registered a CAGR of 5%.

Competitive Landscape:

Kendrion exhibited its newly developed bistable solenoid valve 63.0 in October 2022 at COMPAMED 2022. The valve regulates the rate of flow. A joined permanent magnet ensures it is de-energized in the closed or open state without permanently energizing the coil. The valve is commercially available in a 3/2- or 2/2-way version and can be tailored to meet precise requirements.

Emerson, an engineering, technology, and software firm, began operations in Mahindra World City, Chennai, in February 2022. This unit develops pneumatics and fluid control products, such as cylinders, solenoid valves, pneumatic valves and manifolds, air preparation units, etc., for Emerson’s field-proven brands ASCO, AVENTICS, TESCOM, and TopWorx.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Type:

Direct-acting Valves

Pilot-operated Valves

By Function:

2-way

3-way

4-way

5-way

By Materia:

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Others

By Operation:

Normally Open

Normally Closed

Universal

By Media:

Air

Gas

Water

By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

F&B

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

