Demand for Starter Cultures, in terms of Value, is Expected to Cross US$ 2 billion by 2033. United States starter cultures market is set to reach US$ 586.9 million by 2033. The demand for starter cultures in Latin American countries is poised to register a CAGR of 5.5% though 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The worldwide sales of starter cultures, which were previously estimated to be worth around US$ 1,123.1 million in 2022, are now expected to boost up. Currently, in the year 2023, the global starter cultures market value is figured out to be around US$ 1,191.6 million. Further, it is expected to develop with a higher average CAGR of 6.1% over the projected period and reach US$ 2,154.3 million by 2033.

Sales volume of different types of fermented foods has increased over the last decade, creating a lucrative industry of yogurt bacteria culture. The starter market is expected to progress further as a result of the rising dependability of low-fat dairy-based goods and functional beverages.

The market is getting strengthened by changing tastes and preferences and acceptance of packaged dairy products by consumers, along with their rising health concerns. In addition, rising public awareness of the starting culture’s health advantages is anticipated to create new opportunities for the key market players.

Key Takeaways from the Starter Cultures Market Study Report

The demand for starter cultures in the United States market is estimated to be worth around US$ 306 million in the present year 2023.

Whereas, in the Asia Pacific region, China is the leading producer of starter cultures and is anticipated to register a 9.8% CAGR through 2033.

The demand for starter cultures in Germany, with many private companies for packaged food and beverages, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR through 2033.

The adoption rate of starter cultures in Canada is anticipated to remarkably grow during the forecast years, at a 5% per year rate.

Meanwhile, the mold category of microorganisms for the starter cultures market may register a 5.1% CAGR through the forecast years.

Due to the increased demand for cultured milk products and their use in the production of cheese and butter dairy products, the application segment held the dominant market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Angel Yeast Co Limited, Benny Impex, Biena Snacks, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ingredion Incorporated, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Danisco A/S, Dohler Group, Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L., Genesis Laboratories, DuPont’s Nutrition and Biosciences, Lallemand Inc., Meat Cracks Technologies GmbH, Lesaffre Group, Kerry PLC, Mediterranean Biotechnologies Srl. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Meiji Holdings Company Limited, Sacco S.R.L, Mad Millie, Saputo Inc., Wyeast Laboratories Inc., Caldwell Company, Lactina Ltd. Co., Natren Inc., Lb Bulgaricum PLC, and Biocatalysts Limited among others are a few prominent players in the global starter cultures market.

To remain competitive in the market, prominent starter culture market players are focusing on product development according to region-specific requirements. For example, DuPont Danisco LPC 800, Yo-Mix Prime, and Yo-Mix Fast 1.0 are three cultures that Dupont Nutrition and Bioscience Company introduced in January 2020. The conglomerate targeted this product mostly as a solution for yogurt makers in the Chinese market.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Company declared an additional outlay for the development of next-generation starting cultures. The company increased its investment to increase the fitness of strains made from plant-based materials, in partnership with the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

In May 2021, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company introduced VEGA, which is a vegan yogurt starter culture kit. The new product consists of starter cultures that can be easily customized as per requirements, and contain probiotic and bioprotective strains.

Key Segments

By Microorganism Type:

Bacteria

Yeast

Mold

Others

By Type:

Lactic Starter Culture

Non-lactic Starter Culture

By Form:

Dried Starter Culture

Liquid Starter Culture

Frozen Starter Culture

By Microorganism Growth Temperature:

Mesophilic Starter Culture

Thermophilic Starter Culture

By Application:

Starter Culture for Dairy and Dairy-based Products

Starter Culture for Meat & Seafood

Starter Culture for Bakery Products

Starter Culture for Alcoholic Beverages

Starter Culture for Non-alcoholic Beverages

Starter Culture for Organic Fertilizers

Starter Culture for Other Applications

By Composition:

Single Strain Starter Culture

Multi-strain Starter Culture

Multi-strain Mix Starter Culture

Other Starter Cultures

