Global steel refractory materials market size to record considerable growth over 2020-2025

The report on ‘Global steel refractory materials market’ offers an in-depth analysis of the key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities that will define the industry dynamics over 2020-2025.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per credible estimates, global steel refractory materials market share was worth USD 22110.32 million in the year 2019 and is expected to record substantial growth during 2020-2025. The growth is attributable to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in emerging countries like China and India, leading to notable investments for construction of commercial and residential buildings.

As per the given report, global steel refractory materials market is studied with respect to product type, manufacturing process, and regional landscape. Besides, the document acknowledges the competitive landscape of this business sphere while highlighting product offerings and market share held by each leading organization. It also offers insights about collaborations planned by major contenders to gain competitive edge in this industry vertical. In addition, the study also takes into consideration the impact of COVID-19 on the industry growth.

It is to be noted that China, being on of the fastest-growing economy in the world, has escalated demand for travel requiring constant construction of railways and roads. Hence, investments towards infrastructural development projects will boost the demand for refractories in cement and iron & steel industries, augmenting the industry forecasts.

Surging sales of household appliances like furniture, cutlery, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines has in turn increased the demand for steel from end-user industries, propelling global steel refractory materials market size expansion.

On the other hand, in 2019, geopolitical problems and trade disputes among nations negatively impacted steel demand, leading to economic instability across the globe. This was especially noticed in construction, manufacturing, and automotive sectors, hence plunging the demand for steel. The demand-supply gap for steel in automotive sector restrained global refractory materials market remuneration. However, this shortfall will soon be recovered in the coming years, thereby facilitating the business scenario.

Market segmentations:

Based on product type, global steel refractory materials industry is divided into bricks & shapes, and monolithics & others. Speaking of manufacturing process, the marketplace is bifurcated into electric arc furnace, blast oxygen furnace, and others.

Analyzing regional landscape:

As per the industry experts, Asia Pacific currently holds considerable share of worldwide steel refractory materials market and is poised to grow further during 2020-2025. The region is home to leading iron and steel producers, with China accounting for half of overall steel production. Abundance of raw materials in the region coupled with presence of appropriate facilities for growth of mining sector, and low labor cost will stimulate steel refractory materials market forecasts in Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, steel refractory materials industry in Europe and Americas is also reckoned to grow substantially and amass notable revenues by the year 2025.

Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Growth by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Bricks & Shapes

Monolithics & Others

Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Outlook by Manufacturing Process (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Electric Arc Furnace

Blast Oxygen Furnace

Others

Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Share Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Americas

Canada

United States

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

Russia

Italy

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Global Steel Refractory Materials Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Orient Refractories Ltd.

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

Magnezit Group

IFGL Refractories Ltd.

Vesuvius

CoorsTek Inc.

Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

RHI Magnesita N.V.

Calderys

