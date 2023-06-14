[255 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Sterile Tube Welder Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2,038.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 2,624.18 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.30% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Terumo BCT Inc., GE Healthcare, MGA technologies, VANTE Biopharm, Genesis BPS, Biomen Biosystems Company Ltd., Flex Concepts Inc., Shanghai Le Pure Biological Technology Co., Ltd., and others.

What is Sterile Tube Welder? How big is the Sterile Tube Welder Industry?

Report Overview:

The global sterile tube welder market size was worth around USD 2,038.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2,624.18 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.30 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the sterile tube welder market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the sterile tube welder market.

A sterile tube welder has been formulated to achieve aseptic coupling between two lengths of compatible thermoplastic tubing. In the welding arrangement, the two tube ends of the same module are securely placed in the pipe clamp assembly. Whether dry or wet pipe connections are being made, aseptic pipe welders provide a quick and secure connection, maintaining a functionally closed system. Since each strip is discarded after a single use, the possibility of cross-contamination is minimal. An ideal aseptic welder maintains a functionally secure system. Sealants can be used with blood center or blood bag type tube applications in blood banks.

Global Sterile Tube Welder Market: Growth Dynamics

Welding machines are used in biotech applications involving larger diameter pipes. Samples are transferred or placed directly into a sterile tube, which must then be tightly closed and transported to the laboratory for testing. Rising demand for personalized medicines is a crucial factor escalating the growth of the global sterile tube sealant market. Further, the growing demand for blood and blood products, the rise in cell therapy and genetics, and the increasing prevalence of blood disorders are the main factors, among others, driving the global market. Clean tube welding equipment can only be used by trained persons in hospitals, clinics, and blood bank laboratories, which is the main limitation to the growth of the sterile tube welder market.

Sterile Tube Welder Market: Restraints

The fact of alternatives or substitute products is a significant factor, among others acting as limitations. It will further challenge the development of the sterile tube welder market during the forecast period.

Sterile Tube Welder Market: Opportunities

Extensive ongoing biopharmaceutical research to develop innovative and therapeutically advanced drugs is expected to drive the global sterile tube welder market. For example, according to a report published by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, nearly 8,000 drugs are in the development stage worldwide, and about 74% of these drugs are in planned development. Some of the significant treatment categories covered by these drugs under development are genetic disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cancer, and hemophilia, thus enabling the market to grow. During the 2020 pandemic, the production of various products was halted; however, the pharmaceutical industry has taken the lead in expanding its capabilities.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,038.40 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,624.18 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Terumo BCT Inc., GE Healthcare, MGA technologies, VANTE Biopharm, Genesis BPS, Biomen Biosystems Company Ltd., Flex Concepts Inc., and Shanghai Le Pure Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Key Segment By Mode, By Application, By End-Use and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Sterile Tube Welder Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sterile tube welder market is segregated based on mode, application, end-user, and region. By mode, the market is divided into manual and automatic. Among these, the automatic segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the ease to use and carry, which works effectively. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period due to these welding machines’ improved weld quality and user-friendliness. The automatic welder makes it possible to adjust the welding speed and time without requiring a highly skilled specialist.

The equipment’s higher welding speed exceeds that of a professional welder, thus reducing dependence on human labor. As a result, increased production and reduced labor costs are expected to increase demand for these devices. By application, the market is categorized into biopharmaceutical, blood processing, diagnostic laboratories, and others. During the forecast period, the blood processing segment will dominate the market in revenue generation due to the growing demand for blood, and blood products are believed to be the main driver for this segment. This is likely due to the high demand for personalized medicine, cell & gene therapies, and the high prevalence of blood disorders, such as hemophilia. For example, it is estimated that hemophilia affects nearly 1,125,000 men worldwide.

The global Sterile Tube Welder market is segmented as follows:

By Mode

Manual

Automatic

By Application

Biopharmaceutical

Blood Processing

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Research Clinics

Blood Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Sterile Tube Welder market include –

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Terumo BCT Inc.

GE Healthcare

MGA technologies

VANTE Biopharm

Genesis BPS

Biomen Biosystems Company Ltd.

Flex Concepts Inc.

Shanghai Le Pure Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sterile Tube Welder industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sterile Tube Welder Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sterile Tube Welder Industry?

What segments does the Sterile Tube Welder Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sterile Tube Welder Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Mode, By Application, By End-Use and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global sterile tube sealant market in 2021 and accounted for more than 40% of the worldwide revenue share in the same year. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, recent technological advancements, and the high demand for a hygienic & sterile environment to avoid contamination are some key factors contributing to the market growth in the region. The growing burden of chronic diseases in the United States is one of the key factors driving the development of the market. According to a 2020 report from the National Health Assembly, an estimated 157 million people have at least one chronic disease. It is also estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths are due to a chronic illness, with kidney failure being one of the leading causes in the United States.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2020, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. launched the new Incucyte SX5 live cell analysis system, designed for live cell experiments in immunology, oncology, or neuroscience.

In August 2020, Terumo BCT Inc. revamped the Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies brand to meet the potential demand for blood and cells amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

