Global stocks dip as Fed meeting looms, oil climbs on geopolitical fears

U.S. stocks ended nominally lower on Friday as investors awaited next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for signs of imminent easing, while the U.S.-Iran confrontation in the Gulf of Oman added to geopolitical uncertainty, sending oil prices higher.
