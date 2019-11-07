Global stocks, dollar rally on renewed U.S.-China deal hopes

Oil prices rose and stocks rallied worldwide on Thursday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases, a key consideration in reaching a deal to end a trade war that has crimped economic growth and roiled markets.
