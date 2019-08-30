Hopes of easing trade tensions between China and the United States helped a gauge of global stocks edge higher on Friday despite weakness on Wall Street, though caution over pending U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods put the yuan on track for its biggest monthly decline in 25 years.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wall St. flattens out into Labor Day weekend - August 30, 2019
- Global stocks edge higher on trade hopes, but yuan softens as tariffs loom - August 30, 2019
- CDC, FDA report 215 cases of respiratory illness possibly tied to vaping - August 30, 2019