Global stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains

Global shares ticked up on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume next month, but lingering concerns about slowing global growth tempered the overall appetite for riskier assets.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
