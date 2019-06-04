Global stocks rally on U.S. rate-cut hopes, bond yields rise

Global stock indexes rallied on Tuesday and U.S. stocks registered their biggest one-day gains in five months as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to open the door to the possibility of a rate cut, while yields on U.S. Treasuries rose.
