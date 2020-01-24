Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday after the world’s health body called it a little too early to declare a coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Justice Department says it should not have continued spying on former Trump adviser - January 23, 2020
- Global stocks steady as caution on China virus continues; euro hits seven-week low after ECB - January 23, 2020
- South Korea confirms second case of Chinese coronavirus - January 23, 2020