Global Strategy Management Software Market Will Reach USD 2,681 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global strategy management software market was approximately USD 1,104 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 2,681 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 13.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Strategy management software is strategic planning software that lets the users build a better business and accomplish their desired goals effectively. This involves constant arrangement, monitoring, investigation, and assessment of parameters that are vital in achieving the various goals of an organization. It is an essential practice that comprises defining a business plan that supports an organization to achieve its mission, vision, goals, and objectives. Strategy management includes setting goals, examining the competitive atmosphere, investigating the core organization, and assessing different tactics. Strategy management software also referred to as strategic planning software, assists in structuring, tracing, and achieving objectives.

There are various factors driving the growth of the global strategy management software market like increasing need of organizations to centrally administer and trail workflow. The use of strategy management software enables organizations to perform various tasks with ease. Advantages like competent task management, scalability and flexibility, effective time management, and reliability offered by strategy management software are also projected to drive the global strategy management software market. Ongoing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning and continuous technological developments are likely to create new growth opportunities for companies operating in the strategy management software market. However, increasing threats of cyberattacks and the lack of awareness regarding the advantages of strategy management software in developing regions may restrict the strategy management software market development.

The global strategy management software market is classified into type, organization size, platform, and industry vertical. On the basis of type, the strategy management software market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises. Based on organization size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Based on the platform, the market is categorized into mobile devices and desktop. The industry vertical segment comprises banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, retail, and others.

North America is expected to dominate the global strategy management software market over the forecast time period, due to the presence of a large number of market players across the region. Furthermore, advantages like competent task management, scalability and flexibility, effective time management, and reliability offered by strategy management software are also projected to drive the region’s strategy management software market. Moreover, the presence of developed countries like the U.S. and Canada and the increasing need for organizations to centrally administer and trail workflow will further boost the strategy management software in the years ahead.

Europe is likely to be the second largest strategy management software market globally over the forecast time period in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to the increase in the demand of the internet of things (IoT) and growing internet penetration.

The Asia Pacific strategy management software market is likely to grow rapidly in the future, due to the presence of developing regions like China and India and increasing investments in the tax industry. Furthermore, business expansion of the major market players in the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of the strategy management software market in the future.

The Middle Eastern and African and Latin American strategy management software markets are expected to grow considerably over the forecast time period, owing to the improving economic developments witnessed in these regions.

Some key players of the global strategy management software market are StrategyBlocks, Tagetik, Prophix, SAP, Hall and Associates, Kaufman, Rhythm Systems, SmartDraw, Envisio Solutions, OnStrategy, ClearPoint, Cascade, and Planview.

This report segments the global strategy management software market into:

Global Strategy Management Software Market: Type Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Strategy Management Software Market: Organization Size Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Strategy Management Software Market: Platform Analysis

Mobile Devices

Desktops

Global Strategy Management Software Market: Industry Vertical Analysis

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Others

Global Strategy Management Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

