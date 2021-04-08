Global Study Reveals Need for Greater Understanding of Data Security Responsibility as Cloud Adoption Grows

• Rapid Adoption and Increased Reliance on Cloud Services for Data Recovery

• Misconception Around Cloud Data Security Responsibility

• Concerns Around Cloud Data Compliance and Security

DRAPER, Utah, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced the first in a series of findings of its annual independent global research study on experiences and attitudes of IT decision-makers (ITDM) around data protection and recovery. The research reveals a widespread increase in cloud adoption because of COVID-19. It also indicates a widespread misconception around the responsibility for backup and recovery of data in the cloud and a lack of confidence in the security of data held by public cloud service providers.

When asked if COVID-19 had impacted cloud adoption,

47% of respondents noted accelerated adoption of cloud services for data management.

59% of respondents confirmed increased use of cloud backup services.

39% of respondents stated they increasingly rely on cloud services for data recovery.

56% said they had increased the use of the cloud for IT infrastructure (IaaS).

Despite the accelerated adoption of cloud services, the study showed a lack of clarity and confidence regarding the protection and recovery of data stored in public clouds.

45% believe data backed up to a public (AWS, Azure, Office365, etc.) is not as safe as data backed up on-premises. This concern was particularly prevalent in organizations with over 1PB of data, where 69% believe data backed up to a public cloud is not as safe as data backed up on-premises.

44% of respondents believe the protection and recovery of data stored in public clouds is the cloud provider’s responsibility instead of the data owner.

The widespread misconception (44%) that the protection and recovery of data stored in public clouds is the cloud provider’s responsibility is concerning. Companies transitioning to cloud services must understand that data held in public cloud services and applications is a shared responsibility between the data owner and the cloud provider.

When asked about the major barriers to adopting cloud data services, 40% said regulations and compliance, 43% said lack of control over data, and 48% said security concerns hindered their adoption.

Said Shridar Subramanian, CMO at Arcserve: “Organizations are increasingly looking to cloud services as part of a hybrid data center strategy to help manage the cost and complexity of their data environments which have typically become even harder to manage with the move to remote working.” He continued, “It is encouraging that many plan to increase data security and back up investments with their MSPs. The expertise MSPs bring to the table will ensure these organizations will have well-defined and tested data protection and recovery plans in place.”

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they plan to increase spending with MSPs on backing up on-premises data in the cloud, 37% on cloud backup of remote offices, and 18% on cloud DRaaS.

About the research conducted by Dimensional Research: A total of 709 qualified individuals completed the research study. All participants had budget or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection, and storage solutions at a company with 100 – 2,500 employees. The survey was fielded in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States.

About StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company

For nearly two decades, StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, has been innovating advanced data management, protection, and recovery solutions. Together with our channel partners, we ensure medium and small organizations can keep their business-critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized. Our customers benefit from category-leading intelligent data protection and management solutions converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platforms and world-class cloud backup and DRaaS services. Regardless of whether an organization relies on on-premises, cloud-based, or a hybrid IT environment, StorageCraft solves the challenges of exploding data growth while ensuring business continuity through best-in-class protection and recovery solutions. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem, and ShadowProtect are trademarks StorageCraft Technology, LLC. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2021 StorageCraft Technology, LLC. All rights reserved.

