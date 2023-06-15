An Increasing focus on functional materials & coatings is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the market growth. Increasing demand for personal care products is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Supramolecular Polymers Market is expected to reach at US$ 291.5 million in 2024, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 453.0 million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2025 and 2031.

The value of supramolecular polymers market is increasing, owing to the increasing demand in biomedical and healthcare applications. Supramolecular polymers offer promising opportunities in the biomedical and healthcare sectors. Their ability to mimic the extracellular matrix, enable controlled drug release, and provide scaffolding for tissue regeneration has propelled their adoption in drug delivery systems, regenerative medicine, and biomedical devices.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the demand for advanced healthcare solutions are expected to drive the growth of supramolecular polymers in these applications.

Advancements in material science and polymer chemistry is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Continual advancements in material science and polymer chemistry have paved the way for the development of novel supramolecular polymer systems. Researchers are exploring the design and synthesis of supramolecular polymers with tailored properties, enhanced functionalities, and improved stability.

The advancements, driven by collaborations between academia and industry, are anticipated to expand the application scope of supramolecular polymers and drive market growth.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly materials. There is a rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly materials across industries, with growing environmental concerns. Supramolecular polymers, often derived from natural or renewable resources, offer inherent sustainability advantages.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 291.5 Mn Estimated Value US$ 453.0 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.5% Forecast Period 2025-2031 No. of Pages 315 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application, End-use industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Findings of the Market Report

By type, host-guest interactions segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the combination of versatile functionalities, enhanced supramolecular assembly, stimuli-responsiveness, encapsulation capabilities, and wide-ranging applications.

By application, the drug delivery systems segment is anticipated to hold the major share, owing to the factors such as controlled release of therapeutic agents, as well as enhanced stability and biocompatibility.

By end-use industry, biomedical & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies and personalized treatments.

Global Supramolecular Polymers Market: Growth Drivers

The global supramolecular polymers market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2025 to 2031, owing to technological advancements and collaborative research.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include growing demand in sensor and electronics applications, as well as favorable government initiatives and funding.

Increasing demand for personal care products, and emerging applications in energy storage, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future

Global Supramolecular Polymers Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the Supramolecular Polymers Market during the forecast period, attributed to strong research & development infrastructure, and technological advancements in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as growing demand in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications, as well as supportive regulatory framework.

Increased focus on sustainable and green solutions, and strong presence of end-user industries in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Supramolecular Polymers Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global supramolecular polymers market are:

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Dow

SupraPolix BV

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the supramolecular polymers industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for supramolecular polymers. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2023, DuPont announced the launch of a new series of supramolecular polymers called SymPlex for use in the electronics industry. The polymers offer high thermal stability, excellent dielectric properties, and compatibility with various electronic manufacturing processes. The introduction aimed to address the growing demand for advanced materials in the electronics sector.

In the same year, Mitsui Chemicals unveiled its new supramolecular polymer technology in 2023, featuring high-precision self-assembly capabilities. The technology enables the design and synthesis of complex supramolecular structures with precise control over their size, shape, and functionality. The development opens up new possibilities for applications in areas such as drug delivery, nanotechnology, and advanced materials.

In 2022, DSM introduced a new generation of supramolecular polymer materials, specifically targeting the additive manufacturing industry. The materials, called “Somos Imagine,” offer enhanced mechanical properties, improved surface quality, and increased print speed for 3D printing applications. The development aimed to expand the possibilities and adoption of 3D printing technology

Global Supramolecular Polymers Market: Segmentation

By Type

Hydrogen-bonded

Host-guest Interactions

Metal-ligand Coordination

Others

By Application

Drug Delivery Systems

Tissue Engineering

Sensors and Biosensors

Optoelectronics and Photonics

Coatings and Surface Modifications

Self-healing Materials

Others

By End-use Industry

Adhesives

Printing

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Coatings

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

