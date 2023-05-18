[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.33 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PDI Inc., W.M. Barr, GOJO Industries Inc., Spartan Chemical Company Inc., Carenowmedical, W.W. Grainger Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PaxChem Ltd., Star Brands Ltd., BODE Chemie GmbH, The 3M Company, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, Procter & Gamble, Whiteley Corp., Lonza, BASF SE, SC Johnson Professional, Evonik Industries AG, Medline Industries Inc., Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW), and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Trends and Insights By Composition (Chemical, Bio-based), By Type (Liquid, Wipes, Sprays), By End-user (Hospitals, Laboratories, Households, Hospitality, Airports, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Surface Disinfectant Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.33 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.66 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Surface Disinfectant market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Surface Disinfectant market.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Overview

The increase in the demand for disinfectants used on livestock farms is one reason for the expansion, along with changes in lifestyle in emerging nations’ economies and livestock farmers’ awareness of animal diseases. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which caused numerous industrial centers and factories to close globally, there has been a significant decrease in demand for raw materials and active chemicals.

In addition, there has been a mismatch between supply and demand due to several factories operating at lower capacity or possibly shutting down. However, an increase in the need for cleaning supplies, sanitizers, and disinfectants is anticipated to benefit market expansion.

Growth Factors

The by-products of the petroleum industry make up most of the raw materials used to manufacture surface disinfectants. These natural ingredients are generally sourced locally by firms in China, North America, and the developed economies of Europe. The industry has recently noticed a movement in the employment of biodegradable surface cleaners to reduce toxicity caused by chemicals.

Biodegradable surface disinfectants can be made from less expensive, more readily available raw ingredients. As a result, surface disinfectants have seen a small to moderate price increase; nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic’s unexpected increase in demand has led to supply constraints, which have further increased prices in 2020 and may continue at least into the first half of 2021.

The regulatory standards for disinfection in commercial, industrial, and institutional environments are stringent, increasing demand for the product. Disinfectants for surfaces contain a variety of chemicals that, when used by instructions, produce beautiful results. They aid in stopping the spread of certain diseases and their incidence. These, however, might be dangerous to both people and animals, and they might even cause environmental issues. Lack of information regarding the safe use of surface disinfectants and the health risks of these products may represent a challenge to market expansion.

Segmental Overview

The market for Surface Disinfectants is segmented into composition, type, and end-users. With a significant revenue share of over 91.5% in 2021, the chemical composition segment led the global market and is anticipated to remain the leading segment over the coming years.

Hydrogen peroxide is increasingly used in businesses like the food packaging industry and hospitals to disinfect diverse surfaces. Additionally, the growing use of alcohols and quaternary ammonium compounds is predicted to positively affect market expansion. Oxidizing and non-oxidizing chemical surface disinfectants are the two main categories. Aldehydes, alcohol, quaternary ammonium compounds, and amphoteric phenolics are examples of non-oxidizing disinfectants (QACs).

Regional Overview

With a revenue share of more than 30% in the world market in 2021, North America dominated it. Many regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada, have approved using these disinfection products in their respective nations.

The market expansion in North America over the past several years has been driven by the constantly changing legislation, healthcare spending, awareness of health & hygiene, and increased R&D activity amongst surface disinfectant producers, raw material suppliers, and end-users.

In Europe, the market has seen a rise in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several international corporations are consistently growing their presence in the region by establishing several production and manufacturing sites to fulfill the rising request and supply the local healthcare institutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.33 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players PDI Inc., W.M. Barr, GOJO Industries Inc., Spartan Chemical Company Inc., Carenowmedical, W.W. Grainger Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PaxChem Ltd., Star Brands Ltd., BODE Chemie GmbH, The 3M Company, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, Procter & Gamble, Whiteley Corp., Lonza, BASF SE, SC Johnson Professional, Evonik Industries AG, Medline Industries Inc., Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW), and Others Key Segment By Composition, Type, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Due to the existence of many multinationals competing to meet the high demand from a sizable base of end-users and consumers, the market’s competitive landscape is highly fragmented. Important businesses are using new marketing strategies and cutting-edge technologies to expand their customer base.

By increasing their productivity, operational effectiveness, and lead time reduction, manufacturers focused on controlling and optimizing supply efficiency and remaining competitive in the market. Many businesses now make biobased surface disinfectants due to rising consumer awareness of the toxicity of chemical-based treatments and rising disposable incomes among most people in industrialized economies.

In March 2022, illuminate, a cutting-edge technology company focusing on healthy building solutions, was awarded a global patent for its disinfectant LED white light, clean white. The ground-breaking item is the only white light-based disinfection system capable of safely, continuously, and quickly sanitizing high-touch areas while a room is occupied. According to independent research, CleanWhite LED technology can eliminate 99% of surface infections without the need for harsh chemicals, including bacteria, spores, mold, biofilms, and viruses like SARS-CoV-2.

Prominent Players

PDI Inc.

M. Barr

GOJO Industries Inc.

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

Carenowmedical

W. Grainger Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

PaxChem Ltd.

Star Brands Ltd.

BODE Chemie GmbH

The 3M Company

Ecolab

The Clorox Company

Procter & Gamble

Whiteley Corp.

Lonza

BASF SE

SC Johnson Professional

Evonik Industries AG

Medline Industries Inc.

Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW)

Others

The global Surface Disinfectant market is segmented as follows:

By Composition

Chemical

Bio-based

By Type

Liquid

Wipes

Sprays

By End-user

Hospitals

Laboratories

Households

Hospitality

Airports

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

