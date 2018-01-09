Global Surfactant Chemicals and Materials Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & CAGR Projections to 2022

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Markets for Surfactant Chemicals and Materials” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Global Surfactant Chemical and Material Market Should Reach $44.9 Billion by 2022 from $36 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022

The scope of this report is extensive as it covers four types of surfactants: anionic, nonionic, cationic and amphoteric. They have marked their presence in the global market, and are classified in terms of their ionic properties and their uses.

Anionic surfactants are further broken down into five major types depending on the material used in production. The base production material for surfactants can be linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, secondary alkane sulfonate, alpha olefin sulfonates, methyl ester sulfonate and other anionic surfactants. Nonionic surfactants are divided into four types: alcohol ethoxylates, alkyl phenol ethoxylates, amine oxides and others.

These are further get segregated into various subtypes based on region of use and application. The major applications of surfactants are in detergent, personal care, textile, crop protection, industry and institutional cleaners, elastomers and plastics, oilfield chemicals, food and beverages, and others. The report also covers the applications of each type of surfactant and their market shares.

Additional breakdowns based on substrate type, which include synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactants, their global markets and regional breakdowns are also covered. Bio-based surfactants come into two variants: chemically synthesized surfactants and bio-surfactants. The report covers their global markets and regional growth as well.

The revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are explained for surfactants by type, application and region, as well as each of their applications by region and application by surfactant type.

The report also discusses major players across each sub-segment. It explains various aspects of surfactants such as the major market drivers and challenges, the current trends within the industry and major applications for the global surfactant chemicals and materials market.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for surfactant chemicals and materials.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

An overview of surfactant chemicals and their types.

Market overview by substrate type, application, and by region.

Discussion of the key market drivers and restraints responsible for the growth of the global market for surfactants.

Supplier landscape and profiles of key players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Market and Technology Background

Properties of Surfactant Chemicals

Detergency

Phase Behavior of Surfactants

Emulsions

Foaming and Defoaming

Rheology of Surfactant Solutions

Surfactant Chemicals, by Type

Anionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Non-Ionic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Others

Surfactants Market, by Substrate Type

Synthetic Surfactants

Bio-based Surfactants

Application of Surfactants

4 Global Market for Surfactants

Global Market for Surfactants, by Type

Global Market for Surfactants, by Substrate

Global Market for Surfactants, by Application

Global Market for Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Applications, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Detergents, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Personal Care, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Textiles, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Elastomers and Plastics, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Oilfield Chemicals, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Crop Protection, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Food and Beverages, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Other Applications, by Surfactant Type

Global Market for Anionic Surfactants, by Type

Global Market for Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Type

Global Market for Types of Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Anionic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Cationic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Amphoteric Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Other Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Types of Anionic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonates, by Region

Global Market for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates, by Region

Global Market for Alpha Olefin Sulfonates, by Region

Global Market for Methyl Ester Sulfonates, by Region

Global Market for Other Anionic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Types of Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Alcohol Ethoxylates, by Region

Global Market for Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, by Region

Global Market for Amine Oxides, by Region

Global Market for Other Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Substrates of Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Synthetic Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Bio-Based Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Applications of Surfactants, by Region

Global Market for Detergents, by Region

Global Market for Personal Care, by Region

Global Market for Textiles, by Region

Global Market for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, by Region

Global Market for Elastomers and Plastics, by Region

Global Market for Oilfield Chemicals, by Region

Global Market for Crop Protection, by Region

Global Market for Food and Beverages, by Region

Global Market for Other Applications, by Region

5 Patent Review

Recent Patents on Surfactants

6 Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Personal Care Products

Extensive Use of Surfactants in Detergents

7 Market Challenges

Environmental Issues

Effects of Surfactants on the Human Body

Effects of Surfactants on the Water

Consequences of Surfactants on Aquatic Animals

Effects of Surfactants on Aquatic Plants

8 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Adeka Corp.

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Clariant SE

Croda International PLC

Dow Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Elementis PLC

Emery Oleochemicals

Enaspol A.S.

Evonik Industries AG

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Innospec Inc

Kao Chemicals

Kao Corp.

Klk Oleo

Lion Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Oxiteno

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Sasol Ltd.

Sialco Materials Ltd.

Solvay Inc.

Stepan Company

Taiwan Njc Corp.

Unger Fabrikker A.S

Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdrb96/global_surfactant?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants