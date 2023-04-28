By distribution channel, hospitals and pharmacies held a share of around 54.6% in 2022 owed to large distribution of surgical gloves in hospital facilities. South Asia held a value share of around 28.5% in 2022, owing to the highest number of surgical procedures conducted in the region.

NEWARK, Del, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global surgical gloves market was around US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2033.

According to National Library of Medicine, the estimated volume of surgeries was 234 Million which has increased along with the increasing population globally.

Gloves are protective equipment used in the medical industry. Unfortunately, many hospitals in emerging and underdeveloped nations ignore them. The market offers a variety of cutting-edge goods that ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals before, after, and during the course of operation.

Businesses are also focusing their efforts on creating products that adhere to the specific safety requirements of the regional markets. Global manufacturers can take advantage of numerous chances to penetrate underserved markets and increase their market share there by using the right strategy, development, and innovation.

The need for safety and cleanliness has grown as a result of the increased danger of infectious diseases during surgery and childbirth as well as hospital-acquired infections. Opportunities in the surgical gloves market will arise in the near future due to numerous hygiene awareness campaigns being run in various regions to encourage the use of gloves and enhance personal cleanliness.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact Businesses. Find more details in our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11273

Key Takeaways:

Synthetic gloves segment is the leading segment as a product, and holds a 64.8% market value share in 2022, owing to levels of comfort during surgery.

Latex gloves segment is set to lead in terms of material of surgical gloves with a market value share of around 32.2 in 2022, owing to the excellent tactile sensitivity.

By usability, disposable gloves are preferred more compared to reusable ones in order to avoid the risk of spreading infections. The segment held 85.4% of the global value share in 2022.

The huge demand for surgical gloves during surgical procedures and a growing number of surgical procedures worldwide led the surgical intervention – application to lead with a 42.8% value share in 2022.

By distribution channel, hospitals, and pharmacies held a share of around 54.6% in 2022 owing to the large distribution of surgical gloves in hospital facilities.

South Asia held a value share of around 28.5% in 2022, owing to the highest number of surgical procedures conducted in the region.

“In light of the increasing demand for surgical gloves and the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures, along with the growing demand for disposable gloves, the market for surgical gloves is predicted to expand globally,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Are you seeking more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11273

Market Competition:

In the surgical glove market’s competitive landscape, specifics about each competitor are given. The information includes information about the company’s finances, the revenue the company generated, potential for market share, investment in research and development, novel market projects, global presence, manufacturing locations and facilities, capacity for manufacturing, company weaknesses and strengths, introduction of products, product width and breadth, and its application dominance. The information presented above only applies to the surgical glove market that the companies target.

In September 2022, Ansell and Chemwatch made a statement about a global partnership. As Ansell and Chemwatch want to make the public more aware of the risks and consequences of exposure to dangerous chemicals.

In August 2022, Supermax Healthcare Canada, a division of Supermax Corp Bhd, partnered with Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc., to distribute Supermax’s product manufactured in North America. The products include rubber gloves, masks, and non-woven materials cotton medical supplies.

Key Players:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Medline Industries

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Ansell Limited

Berner International GmbH

Erenler Medikal

Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

Sun Healthcare Sdn Bhd

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the surgical gloves market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global surgical gloves market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (synthetic gloves and natural gloves), by material ( latex gloves, nitrile gloves, polyisoprene gloves, latex-free gloves, chloroprene gloves, and neoprene gloves), by usability (disposable and reusable), application (surgical intervention, infection prevention, wound dressings, dental, and radiology procedures), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11273

Key Market Segments:

By Product:

Synthetic Gloves

Natural Gloves

By Material:

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyisoprene Gloves

Latex-free Gloves

Chloroprene Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

By Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

By Application:

Surgical Intervention

Infection Prevention

Wound Dressings

Dental

Radiology Procedures

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Surgical Gloves Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Development/Innovation Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USP/Features Analysis

4.3. Consumption Scenario

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. List of Top Manufacturers and Distributors, By Region

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Porter’s Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3. Global Medical Gloves Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Key Player’s Historic Growth

5.2.2. Market Consolidation Activities

5.2.3. New Product Launches / Approvals

5.2.4. Rising demand for Surgical Gloves

5.2.5. Availability of Products

5.2.6. Cost of Products

5.2.7. Growing Investment in Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.8. Regulatory Scenario

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Skin Antiseptic Market Size: The global skin antiseptic market holds a valuation of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast years.

Vaginal Antifungals Market Demand: The global vaginal antifungals market enjoys a valuation of US$ 1.09 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecasted years.

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth: The pet diabetes care devices market is capturing a valuation of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Surgical Gloves Market Trend: The global surgical gloves market enjoys a valuation of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecasted years.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs Pipeline Market Outlook: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis drugs pipeline market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 0.27 Billion by the end of the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR (2025 to 2033) of 33.3% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 51.36 Billion by the year 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com