Global Surgical Gloves Market to surpass USD 4 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Japan surgical gloves market dominated the Asia Pacific industry with valuation of over USD 150 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at high rate owing to the significant demand in the number of surgical procedures along with rise in research and development activities.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on surgical gloves market which estimates the global market valuation for surgical gloves will exceed US$ 4 billion by 2026. Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe will result in enhancing the market growth. Majority of the surgical procedures include cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and general surgeries. Growing effectiveness of the surgical gloves in several different surgeries will resulted in growing demand for surgical gloves.

Rise in research and development activities by the major industry players in order to manufacture high quality and premium surgical gloves will result in augmenting the market growth. Several major market players are focusing on manufacturing surgical gloves that provide better efficacy and durability. Provision of advanced surgical gloves with maximum effectiveness and safety will increase the product demand and adoption rate, fueling the market growth in the upcoming years. However, strict regulations and guidelines in manufacturing the surgical gloves will be one of the major market restraining factors.

Latex surgical gloves market is projected to hold significant market share of more than 45% in 2019 owing to several advantages such as comfort, high level of performance, flexibility, and proper fitting to the user. The nitrile surgical gloves are made up of natural rubber and provide best possible protection against the viruses and any other contagions. Hence, the aforementioned advantages offered by the nitrile surgical gloves will result in augment the market growth in forthcoming years.

Powder-free surgical gloves market is projected to grow at more than 12.5% through 2026. The rapid growth of the powder-free surgical gloves is owing to ban on powdered surgical gloves by the U.S. FDA. Therefore, the demand and use of powder-free surgical gloves will be high, resulting in boosting the industry growth across the globe.

Disposable surgical gloves segment is projected to hold significant market share of more than 75% in 2019 and expand at a CAGR of around 11% over 2020 to 2026. Several healthcare professionals rely on the durability of disposable gloves, especially when exposed to blood borne pathogens and various other environmental contaminants. Also, disposable surgical gloves are highly puncture resistant that provide excellent durability and barrier protection. Hence, aforementioned advantages of disposable surgical gloves will enhance the market growth in the future.

Sterile surgical gloves market is forecast to expand at more than 10.5% CAGR in the upcoming years. Surgeons and physicians across the globe generally use sterile surgical gloves while conducting a surgical procedure. These gloves assist in avoiding cross contamination during surgical procedures. Also, several other advantages such as perfect anatomical fitting, reduced finger fatigue and increased efficiency provided by these gloves will increase the product demand, fueling the market growth.

E-commerce segment is forecasted to show substantial growth at more than 12% up to 2026. The high growth of the segment can be attributed to advantages such as updated medicine & pricing information, streamlined functionality, interoperability and lower prices as opposed to offline stores. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will boost the demand for surgical gloves via e-commerce platform.

Japan dominated the Asia Pacific surgical gloves market and was valued at more than USD 150 million in 2019. The high market share is attributed to the significant growth in the number of surgical procedures performed in the last few years. Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and geriatric population in the country will result in high surgical procedures. Hence, aforementioned factors will result in augmenting the market growth in the future.

Some major findings of the surgical gloves market report include:

Growing number of surgical procedures across the globe will have positive impact on the global market.

Rise in number of healthcare facilities and professionals will increase the surgical gloves consumption rate thereby, fueling the market growth.

The industry players focus on implementing several strategies such as acquisitions and new product launches in order to capture significant market share and strengthen their market position.

Some of the major players involved in the global surgical gloves market share are Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries among others. These players are emphasizing on major industry strategies such as acquisitions, geographic expansion and new product launches in order to strengthen their market position.

