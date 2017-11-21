Global Surgical Scalpels Market to reach US$ 1400 Mn by 2027 End – Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgical scalpels are available in different types all over the world. Disposable surgical scalpels comprise a frangible handle, a cutting blade and a sheath in a single unit assembly. The other types include reusable surgical scalpels, stainless steel surgical scalpels, high grade carbon steel surgical scalpels, etc.

A new report by FMI titled ‘Surgical Scalpels Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 –2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’ gives a complete overview of the global surgical scalpels market. It includes a comprehensive market analysis that provides information of the market size, Y-o-Y market growth, and segmental comparison, trends governing the market, opportunities available to companies, revenue growth drivers and also the restraints limiting the market’s overall growth. According to the research forecast, the global surgical scalpels market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017 and reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 1400 Mn by the end of 2027, with CAGR of 3.8% during 2017-2027.

Read Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surgical-scalpel-market

Global Surgical Scalpels Market: Dynamics

There are a lot of factors impacting the global surgical scalpels market both negatively and positively. The major drivers of the market’s growth are a rise in the volume of surgical procedures, increase in the number of health care facilities worldwide and less regulatory requirements for product launch. All these factors have contributed to the growth of the global surgical scalpels market revenue. Surgeons are more inclined towards the use of traditional scalpels because of their comfort level and also because traditional scalpels are available easily and at a low price.

However there are also a few factors that have a negative impact on the market, such as an increase in the risk of injury due to the use of scalpels, increased concerns over the safe disposal of used scalpels and increase in alternatives to traditional surgeries.

Global Surgical Scalpels Market: Key Segmental Highlights

The market is segmented into various categories to simplify the study and understanding of the global surgical scalpels market. Here are some of the key highlights of the global surgical scalpels market segments:

Among the product type segments, the disposable surgical scalpel segment dominated the global surgical scalpels market in 2016 and is projected to be the most dominant and lucrative market throughout the forecast period. The reusable surgical scalpels segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3398

In the material type segmentation, stainless steel surgical scalpels are expected to lead the market during the forecast period, with a market size of a little under US$ 434 Mn in 2017, leaving behind the high grade carbon steel market that is estimated to reach a value of about US$ 248 Mn in 2017.

In the end user segmentation, the hospitals segment dominated the global surgical scalpels market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. It is followed by the ambulatory surgical centres segment with a market value of over US$ 170 Mn in 2017.

Among the various regional markets, APEJ is forecasted to be the dominating market during 2017-2027. The APEJ surgical scalpels market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% and reach a market value of just over US$ 415 Mn by the end of 2027. North America is expected to be the second largest market for surgical scalpels in terms of value and is anticipated to grow at the second highest CAGR of 4.0%.

Request for Table of [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3398

Global Surgical Scalpels Market: Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report consists of a brief on the competitive scenario of the global surgical scalpels market. It gives complete profiles of the key market players including their current market plans and future growth strategies. Some of the companies featured in the report are Swann-Morton Limited, Hill-Rom, PL Medical Co., LLC., VOGT Medical, Medtronic Plc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC etc.

Buy Surgical Scalpels Market Research [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3398

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: [email protected]